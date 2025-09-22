Angelina Jolie Says She Doesn't 'Recognize My Country' When Asked About America

Getty

"Anything, anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms [for anyone] I think is very dangerous," Jolie shared after being asked about her fears as an artist and an American.

Angelina Jolie is sharing her thoughts on the current state of America -- with caution.

While appearing at Spain's San Sebastián Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress was asked a broad question about her fears as an American, seemingly to find out her thoughts on the political landscape of the United States today.

"It's a very difficult question," the Girl, Interrupted star began, before choosing her words carefully.

"I have to say that I love my country and I don't, at this time, recognize my country. I've always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my world view, is equal [and] united. Anything, anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms [for anyone] I think is very dangerous," she added.

"I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. So I'll be careful in a press conference," she said before adding, "But these are very, very heavy times."

Jolie is promoting her upcoming film Couture, in which she stars as Maxine, a forty-something American film director tasked with making a short piece of work for a Paris Fashion Week show. Maxine is diagnosed with breast cancer, an experience the actress herself has a connection to given her family history of cancer. Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died from ovarian and breast cancer in 2007 at the age of 56. Jolie's maternal grandmother and her aunt -- both named Debbie Martin -- also died of cancer.

After learning she carried he BRCA 1 gene -- which significantly increases the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer -- Jolie chose to have a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.

In the same press conference, she was asked to open up about the similarities between her character Maxine in the film and Jolie's real life experiences with her and her family's cancer journeys.

"I lost my mother and grandmother very young, so I chose to have a double mastectomy about a decade ago," Jolie responded.

"Those were my choices. I don't say everybody should do it that way, but it's important to have the choice. I don't regret it. Anybody who's gone through something feels vulnerable and alone. There is something particular about women's cancers because [they] affect how we feel as women," she added.