Woman Sentenced for Creating Child Sex Abuse Videos She Sent to Prison Guard Boyfriend: Prosecutors

Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

The woman was accused of creating the videos with two children she knew, while her then-boyfriend was sentenced for his involvement in soliciting and receiving these videos -- as well as purchasing additional child sexual material from a 15-year-old.

A 28-year-old woman is facing a life sentence after she pleaded guilty to felony charges of rape of a child under 13 and object sexual penetration of a child under 13 on June 5.

Anna Grace Layher was sentenced on September 16 in Fauquier Circuit Court to a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended on the first charge and a life sentence with all but 20 years suspended on the second, with both sentences set to be served consecutively, according to the Fauquier Times.

"In total, Layher will serve 50 years, consecutive to a federal sentence of 40 years," the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, for a total of 90 years. The FCSO also stated that the suspended life sentence "will stay in place for the remainder of her life," should she get out.

According to the sheriff's office, Layher allegedly produced sexually explicit videos and images of two separate children that she knew in 2023 and 2024, both of whom were family members according to the Star Exponent, and sent those videos to her then-boyfriend, Davey Jonathan Sisk, 29.

"As awful as Ms. Layher's conduct was, she did not spearhead the production of images," prosecutors stated in court documents reviewed by the news outlet. "Mr. Sisk insistently and incessantly requested the abhorrent images."

"Without fail, he preyed on his understanding of Ms. Layher's unhealthy attachment to him in making his demands -- alternating between threatening to withhold his affection (upon which she placed inordinate value) and threatening to ruin her life," the documents continued.

Sisk, who was employed as a prison guard, was sentenced federally in October 2024 to 40 years in a federal prison for sexually exploiting and attempting to sexually exploit a child, as well as receiving child pornography. He had previously pled guilty as part of a plea agreement in June 2024.

According to court documents cited by the U.S. Attorney's Office of Western Virginia in a press release announcing his sentencing, Sisk used the Telegram social media application, where he allegedly had Layher "create videos and photos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct" that she then sent to him. "These videos and photos involved victims as young as three years old," the release stated.

Additionally, Sisk admitted to sending $450 via Snapchat to a 15-year-old girl who was selling sexually explicit video and images on the internet through various social media platforms of that minor "engaged in sexual intercourse with another minor child."

"Davey Johnathan Sisk is an admitted child sex predator," said HSI Washington, D.C. Special Agent in Charge Derek W. Gordon in a statement to the StarExponent. "He preyed upon the most vulnerable members of our community."

Layher was also charged federally for her alleged crimes, pleading guilty in May 2024 to two charges of sexual exploitation of a child. In a September 2024 press release, USAOWV announced a 40 year sentence for her to be "followed by a lifetime of supervised release for sexual exploitation of children."

"Anna Grace Layher comes before the court for sentencing, having admitted and accepted responsibility for her grievous misconduct. Ms. Layher acknowledges the seriousness of her wrongdoing, recognizes the harm her actions have caused her children and understands the court is mandated to impose a lengthy sentence," court documents in her federal case stated.

In a letter to the federal court in 2024, her parents wrote, "We encouraged Anna the first time we talked to her after the February arrest that the Lord did not make a mistake when he chose her for our family and we flew to Russia to adopt her and bring her home. Her life story is far from written."

"Your Honor, Anna and we are truly sorry for what she has done, and the harm caused to our precious grandchildren," the letter continued. "She is prepared to face the consequences of her actions."

Fayher's latest sentencing is at the state level. If released, officials in West Virginia said she will have to be registered as a sex offender for the rest of her life, per ABC affiliate WJLA, and is banned from talking to the two underage victims.