Death Leads to Shocking Discovery of More Victims Held Captive In Basement: Police

Lancaster County Detention Center

The suspect allegedly kept a couple, as well as two romantic partners, locked in the basement -- as terrifying allegations of abuse and fraud are revealed.

A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges following a horrific discovery in the basement of his home.

Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr., 35, was arrested in August on charges including exploitation of a vulnerable adult, identity fraud, domestic violence, false imprisonment and abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to Lancaster County Detention Center records. This after one person died, allegedly after they and three others were kept locked in Birchfield's basement -- including one woman who had been at the home since 2015.

According to a warrant, per The Post and Courier, the investigation into Birchfield began after Lancaster Police were called to the home for an "unattended death" on July 25. The woman, according to investigators, had died the day prior -- and showed evidence of abuse, as well as denied sustenance and medical treatment.

The victim and her husband were two of the people allegedly held captive in Birchfield's basement, with records indicating he was their sole caregiver. The other two people in the home were allegedly in romantic relationships with Birchfield -- one of whom police say had been in the home since 2015, while the other moved in September 2024.

Authorities allege Birchfield controlled when the four ate, used the bathroom, and when they were able to leave the basement. He also allegedly controlled their phones, subjected some to strangulation, and stole their money.

He's accused of using the couple's cards for $2,000 at Walmart, with police saying 32 purchases were "solely made for the listed suspect's use and not for the victim." He also allegedly used money from the couple's bank account to pay off credit cards, totaling $11,800 over eight months.

One of the victims claimed Birchfield told them he had past experience getting rid of a body and threatened to kill her and harm her family.

"We are still investigating, and there could be more charges coming," a police spokesperson told The Post and Courier.