Priscilla Presley Claims Elvis Suggested Abortion When She Was Pregnant With Lisa Marie

Getty

"Neither Elvis nor I was ready for a child," she wrote in her memoir, before later revealing why she didn't trust Michael Jackson when Lisa Marie revealed she was marrying the pop icon.

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her time with Elvis Presley.

In a new memoir entitled "Softly, As I Leave You," Priscilla revealed Elvis offered for her to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their daughter Lisa Marie, per Page Six.

According to the publication, the book detailed how Priscilla discovered she was pregnant just a few weeks into their marriage.

"Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," Priscilla said, "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart," she wrote, per the publication.

"Neither Elvis nor I was ready for a child," she continued.

"For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I'd feel if I had an accident and miscarried. I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts," she said.

When he met Priscilla, Elvis was 24 and serving in Germany in the US Army, while she was just 14 years old. However, the pair married when Priscilla was 21.

In the memoir, Priscilla recalled Elvis asking her if she wanted to get an abortion.

"He told me he'd support whatever I wanted. His words were a wake-up call," she wrote. "The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can't do that. This is our baby!'"

Priscilla and Elvis went on to welcome Lisa Marie in February of 1968.

She also revealed what life was like with her late daughter, who died in 2023, and Lisa's short lived marriage to Michael Jackson.

Per an excerpt obtained by The Sun, Priscilla admitted she wasn't over the moon about the idea of her daughter tying the knot with the pop singer back in the 90s.

"I was appalled by the marriage," she said, per The Sun.

"I asked her if they had a physical relationship," she wrote. "Like so many people, I wasn't sure."

Priscilla added: "She said yeah."

She said she questioned Michael's intentions to marry Lisa Marie and felt it was because he wanted the family name and was looking for "good publicity."

According to the publication, Priscilla described Michael as "manipulative" and that his "childlike innocence" was a facade.