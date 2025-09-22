Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Baby and Wedding

Getty

The singer shares how the family reacted to his son getting married to the Stranger Things star so young, before opening up about their newly-adopted baby girl.

Jon Bon Jovi is one proud grandpa.

The Bon Jovi rocker appeared on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast this week, where he was asked about his son Jake Bongiovi recently welcoming a baby girl via adoption with wife Millie Bobby Brown. The pair announced the news back in August -- more than a year after they got married in May 2024 -- and made the singer a grandfather in the process.

"It's cool ... Crazy, but great. Wonderful," he said of the baby news. "They adopted a girl, and we met the baby obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby."

He added: "It's beautiful and I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I'm that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it's cool."

Bon Jovi added that he and wife Dorothea have another grandchild on the way, as his son Jesse Bongiovi is also expecting.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jon was also asked what it was like to meet the Stranger Things actress for the first time and welcome her into the family.

"She's a sweetheart, and she’s a hard worker," he told Bunnie. " I tell her all the time how much I admire her, because her work ethic is unbelievable."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He then spilled on the couple's nuptials, after they got engaged in April 2023 and got married in May the following year; Millie was 20, while Bongiovi was 22.

"They got married very young, but we blessed it because we get it, you know? They’re sorta mature beyond their years," he shared. "She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, 'OK, we'll support this,' and it's working out."