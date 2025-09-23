Alyson Stoner Reacts to Camp Rock 3 News and Confirms They're Not Returning

Getty

Alyson Stoner is speaking out after it was revealed they aren't returning for Camp Rock 3.

Just days after Disney announced that a third film was in the works, with the Jonas Brothers returning, and Demi Lovato serving as an executive producer, the actor confirmed to E! News that they would not be reprising their role as Caitlyn Geller, whom they played in 2008's Camp Rock and the 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

"I haven't heard anything beyond that, but that sounds exciting," Stoner told the outlet during a panel at the 2025 Teen Vogue Summit over the weekend.

"I'm guessing it'll be maybe similar to what they did with High School Musical, where maybe they introduce a new generation. That's what I'm assuming," they added, seemingly referring to the High School Musical Disney+ spinoff series. "But cool. Sounds great."

However, the 32-year-old -- who has been promoting their new memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything -- did not appear to completely rule out a possible return to the franchise, even if it's behind the camera.

"Let me know if you need a coordinator on set," Stoner said.

Last week, Disney confirmed Camp Rock 3 is officially happening, revealing a new TV movie is currently in production. While the Jonas Brothers -- Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas -- will reprise their roles as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, respectively, it doesn't appear that Lovato will be returning as Mitchie Torres. However, Disney announced that she'll be serving as an EP, alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Maria Canals-Barrera, who played mom to Lovato's Mitchie Torres, will also return as Connie.

Joining the cast are Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola will also play a character named Lark.

Per Disney, the sequel "picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing."

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances," adds the synopsis.

"​Camp Rock's all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton)."

"'Camp Rock' is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television in a statement. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."