Tori Spelling Reacts After Getting Name-Dropped In Charlie Sheen's Book

Spelling tells her side of the story after Sheen claimed he turned to her for help hiding from the US Marshals in his book -- as she also spills on their one date together and the time he offered her a crack pipe.

Tori Spelling made an unlikely cameo in Charlie Sheen's memoir -- and now she's opening up about her relationship with the actor at the height of his '90s bad boy era.

In his recent tell-all, The Book of Sheen, the actor recalled authorities coming for him after he violated his probation in the '90s, waking up to his bodyguard Zip exclaiming, "The US Marshals are on their way. There's a warrant for your arrest." The friend, said Sheen, also told him his lawyer wanted him "tucked away somewhere for the night" while he tried to "negotiate a surrender."

Sheen said he then pointed at the ceiling, suggesting he go hide out with his friend Kevin and his roommate ... who just happened to be Spelling.

"Zip shook his head, telling me he'd already asked them. Zip explained that Tori felt bad for me but viewed my situation as radioactive and didn't wanna go anywhere near it," wrote Sheen. "Couldn't blame her, I suppose, but shit, man, who knows what story I'd be bangin' out right now if the heir to daddy's throne had said yes?"

Spelling addressed her appearance in Sheen's book on her missSPELLING podcast on Monday, telling her listeners she watched Charlie's aka Charlie Sheen documentary, which left her "having a new love" for the actor.

She then spilled on going out on a date with Sheen, saying Charlie and her friend Kevin were buds at the time while both "trying to be sober."

"And Kevin said, 'Charlie wants to ask you on a date,'" she claimed, saying she was "nervous" and didn't want to go out with Sheen alone. Kevin told her the two of them were grabbing dinner with his own parents, so Tori, Charlie, Kevin and Kevin's parents all went out on a date together to a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

"It wasn't a quote-unquote 'date,' but they were trying to set us up," she said. "What I learned that night was how unimaginably intelligent he is. And his humor was just so .... I was like, talk about charming, smart, funny, witty, like this guy was it, you know?"

"I remember I was nervous ... I was with two addicts and I was like, I want to have wine, so I'm nervous. They were both having Cokes," she added. "That was like the good moments."

Shifting to the "bad" moments, she then recalled how Sheen was "always having parties" when they lived in the same building. One of them she attended with a friend, claiming when she arrived at his place, Sheen was "standing there and he's holding an apparatus ... and he said, 'Crack pipe?'"

"It was gnarly in this condo. The lights were all off ... there was bodies everywhere," said Spelling, who said she was scared. "And I said, 'No thanks.' And he's like, 'What would you like? We have every drug.' And I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

She said she believes he then "lost interest" after that.

Then, she finally got around to telling her side of the US Marshals story.

"I'm standing in my laundry room and Kevin comes in and says, 'T, I need to ask you a favor.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, of course anything.' And he's like, can we hide Charlie?'" she claimed. "I knew what was happening in the news and this was bad news and I could be an accomplice. If I am hiding him, they're actively searching for him, like helicopters."

"So I said, 'Are you f--king kidding me? No! I'm not doing that!' He's like, 'T, you don't understand they're going to arrest him, they're going to take him away,'" she continued. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I think he's a really great guy. I like him [but].' And he's like, 'No one will know.'"

She claimed they wanted to sneak Charlie though the service elevator into Spelling's laundry room, as Tori exclaimed, "Am I supposed to hide him in like a laundry bin?!"

"I knew they arrested him in the building and took him away," she then added, saying she told Kevin, "He needs help. You guys aren't thinking straight right now."

Spelling claimed the two have run into each other in the years since, while Tori and his ex Denise Richards have remained friends.