How Conjoined Twin Lupita Andrade Distracts Herself While Sister Carmen Is Intimate with Husband

The Andrade sisters, who share circulatory, digestive, and reproductive systems, as well as some ribs, while each twin has a separate heart, lungs, and stomach, share the key to making Carmen's marriage work -- as Lupita teases them about their "sweaty" first date.

Being married means sharing every part of your life with your partner, but that can get a lot more complicated when you are a conjoined twin. The Andrade sisters are opening up about navigating those unique challenges now that one of them is married.

Carmen Andrade, 25, has been married for a year now to husband Daniel McCormack and her sister told People in a new interview that she makes every effort to honor Carmen's martial boundaries, inasmuch as that's possible. Plus, both sisters maintain candid and open communication about their shared body.

Carmen told the outlet that they are "constantly talking, I don't know how else to put it." And if there is anything Lupita isn't comfortable with, even as innocuous as cuddling, "We just respect that." As for Lupita, she said, "I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care."

As for physical intimacy, Carmen told the magazine that she's "not a very overly affectionate person that way," adding that she feels there's a "societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship."

"All we do is joke around all the time," she added. At the same time, she said that they do sometimes "feel kind of guilty" about the time they do spend together, in consideration of Lupita, who self-identifies as asexual, per E! News, so they try and find a respectful balance.

The twins, born in Mexico, have far surpassed the life expectancy doctors gave them at their birth. While they share circulatory, digestive, and reproductive systems, as well as some ribs, each twin has a separate heart, lungs, and stomach. As they were growing up, doctors told them separation surgery carried risk of neurological issues or death, per People, and so they opted against it.

Carmen and Daniel got first met on the dating app Hinge in 2020. In October 2024, they got married on Lover's Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut in an intimate ceremony.

While they might understand people being interested in them, the sisters feel it's strange that total strangers approach them with an unhealthy interest in how Carmen's marriage with Daniel works when it comes to sexual intimacy, they have an entitlement about it, as if they have a right to know.

"People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f--king business," Daniel said, with his wife adding, "I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order [to] humanize us."

As for Lupita, she doesn't like "being asked if I am ever going to love [Daniel]. I love him as a brother. That's about it."

Lupita is also the one who initiated her sister's relationship with Daniel, though she wasn't nearly as impressed with how their first date played out. "They were really boring and they talked for hours and they were both very sweaty," she joked, with Carmen defending herself, "It was summer, man. I don't know what to tell you."