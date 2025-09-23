Holly Robinson Peete -- Mom of Autistic Son -- Reacts to Trump's Tylenol Claims

Getty

"For far too long, mothers have been unfairly blamed for their children's autism," the actress said, urging those not to get "distracted by all of these causation theories and breaking news shiny press conferences."

Holly Robinson Peete -- who is a mother to an autistic son and an autism advocate -- is speaking out after President Donald Trump made an announcement about an alleged link between autism and the use of acetaminophen, sold under the brand name Tylenol, in pregnant women.

On Monday, Trump announced that the US Food and Drug Administration would be issuing a warning to doctors not to recommend Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy, claiming the medication is linked to a "very increased risk of autism" in children.

"Don't take Tylenol. Don't take it. Fight like hell not to take it," said Trump, who was joined by his Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., among others.

Following Trump's announcement, Peete -- whose 27-year-old son, RJ, was diagnosed with autism when he was three -- reacted on social media, criticizing how Trump and the HHS have addressed autism while also showing support for other pregnant mothers after the Tylenol claims appeared to place the blame on moms who used the drug.

The actress shared an Instagram post which featured a digital flyer for her and her husband Rodney's HollyRod Foundation, which provides support for families who have those living with Parkinson's disease and/or children with autism.

"I wouldn't change my son for the world, but I would try to change the world for my son," read a quote on flyer, which also featured a sweet photo of Peete and RJ.

"Whatever they want us to believe causes #Autism doesn't change the fact that there are so many families that just need help, compassion, understanding, programs, interventions, access to diagnosis, inclusive employment, independent living support, and most importantly access to HEALTHCARE. The Department of Health and Human SERVICES should be focused on providing… services and not cutting funding for families who are really struggling, especially in underserved communities," Peete wrote in the post's caption. "Don't be distracted by all of these causation theories and breaking news shiny press conferences… let's all focus on getting the services to families that are desperate for them."

"And let's normalize normalizing kindness towards people who process the world differently," she added. "If you are just getting an autism diagnosis, start to build a team around your child and never stop advocating and trying to change the world for him or her!!!! 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽."

The 21 Jump Street star also shared a message for mothers in another Instagram post, writing in a photo statement, "Dear Mothers: Your child's autism is not your fault. What defines you is the care, strength and love you give every day."

"For far too long, mothers have been unfairly blamed for their children's autism," Peete added in the caption. "Many of us have worked tirelessly to erase that stigma and replace it with truth and love. To any mom who is feeling heavy today, and to every pregnant mother carrying worry -- please know I’m thinking of you, standing with you, and reminding you: blame has no place here."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, whose son Greyson is also autistic, shared the post to her Story.

The Kings Court actress, meanwhile, went on to express further thoughts on her own Instagram Stories.

"What I know for sure! Autism : ✅Is NOT A Disease ✅Is NOT a 'Horror Show' ✅Does NOT destroy families ✅Is underfunded and families need access to diagnosis, programs and services," she wrote.

Trump's announcement was met with widespread criticism as there is no definitive evidence to support a link between acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol outside of the US) and autism, according to health experts. Acetaminophen has long been considered the safest pain reliever or fever reducer for pregnant women.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, hit back at the Trump administration's claim, saying the medicine is "the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," adding that "independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

The National Institute of Mental Health defines autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a "neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave."

The announcement comes just a few months after HHS Secretary RFK Jr. said in April that he would know the cause of autism by September.

A few days later, Kennedy made a controversial speech about the disorder in a news conference. While discussing a recent CDC study about the rise of autism diagnoses in the country, he made a handful of controversial -- and often false -- claims about the disorder, which subsequently received criticism online.

"Autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this," he said at the presser. “These are kids who will never pay taxes. They'll never hold a job. They'll never play baseball. They'll never write a poem. They'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted."

After RFK Jr.'s comments went viral, Peete was among those who slammed the HHS secretary online. Peete shared multiple posts on social media, including a nearly eight-minute-long video on Instagram, in which she addressed a handful of Kennedy's claims about the disorder, calling his remarks "triggering," ignorant, and ultimately, "bulls--t."

The Meet the Peetes star said Kennedy's comments "triggered me in ways I can't even describe," accused the HHS Secretary of "peddling" "institutionalized hopelessness."