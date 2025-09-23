Pregnant Meghan McCain Is "Freaked Out' Over President Trump's Tylenol Claims

"It's very confusing and really overwhelming, I find the anti-vax movement incredibly dangerous," the mother-of-two, who is currently six-months pregnant, said.

Meghan McCain is sharing her thoughts on President Donald Trump's Tylenol announcement.

While phoning into Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos, the mother-of-two -- who is currently six months pregnant with her third child -- reacted after Trump made an announcement about an alleged link between autism and the use of acetaminophen, sold under the brand name Tylenol, in pregnant women.

"So I talked to my pediatrician because I obviously got freaked out and she said there's still no indicator," she began.

"I'm fully vaccinated, my children are fully vaccinated in the normal roll out. I didn't change anything because I didn't go to medical school. I'm not a doctor and I trust my doctor. So I'm very concerned about this and I'm also very confused," she continued.

On Monday, Trump announced that the US Food and Drug Administration would be issuing a warning to doctors not to recommend Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy, claiming the medication is linked to a "very increased risk of autism" in children.

"Don't take Tylenol. Don't take it. Fight like hell not to take it," said Trump, who was joined by his Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., among others.

McCain continued: "One of the things RFK Jr. came out saying, 'You shouldn't give your children Tylenol,' when my children have had fevers I have given them Tylenol, they're fine. Not that it's really anyone's business, but my children are not autistic and it'd be fine if they were, they just are not. They're vaccinated and I gave them Tylenol and I've taken Tylenol in my last pregnancies."

She went on to explain that she has trust in her doctor when it comes to medical decisions.

"I'm not a doctor, I'm not a researcher, I don't work for NIH, but I don't honestly know what to believe and it's a horrible situation to be pregnant in this moment," she added.

The 40-year-old revealed she will also be discussing the recent announcement with her OB-GYN

"It's something I'm going to bring up, but I shouldn't have to do this. It's very confusing and really overwhelming, and I find the anti-vax movement incredibly dangerous," she said.

On Tuesday, she also posted to X, writing, "Super fun to be 6 months pregnant with all the controversy about Tylenol happening!"



Trump's announcement was met with widespread criticism as there is no definitive evidence to support a link between acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol outside of the US) and autism, according to health experts. Acetaminophen has long been considered the safest pain reliever or fever reducer for pregnant women.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, hit back at the Trump administration's claim, saying the medicine is "the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," adding that "independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

The National Institute of Mental Health defines autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a "neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave."