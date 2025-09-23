Simon Cowell Goes Viral for Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel Appearance

TikTok

"Is this his first time clapping? Why is he clapping like that" one TikTok user wrote, before another noted they had never seen the AGT judge "standing up."

Simon Cowell is getting trolled online for his walk through the infamous Spirit Tunnel.

Cowell -- who was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show -- was greeted by the show's crew, but it was the the America's Got Talent judge who wound up getting judged himself for his performance.

As the 65-year-old TV star made his way down the hallway of producers -- who sang about Cowell to the tune of "The Greatest Showman" -- he clapped and smiled.

Then, once he reached the end of the hallway, he turned around and asked: "Can I do that again?"

At the start of his interview with Hudson, Cowell gushed that he "absolutely loved" going through the Spirit Tunnel.

"I asked where you came up with the idea, and they told me the idea. It's like the best way of coming on the show, seriously, I've ever done in my life," Cowell told Jennifer Hudson, before asking if he could "steal" the concept for AGT.

"If you invite us to do it for you," Hudson replied.

"I think it's brilliant," the British TV personality added. "It's seriously brilliant. I want to do it twice. I might do it on the way back."

Despite his enthusiasm for the idea, many online assumed he wasn't enjoying his time walking through the tunnel -- saying he looked pretty awkward throughout.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Is this his first time clapping? Why is he clapping like that?😂." one social media user wrote.

While another added: "He's judged music for over a decade and somehow never found out how to clap on beat 😳."

"I think we just seen Simon Cowell nervous for the first time in history," one user wrote.

Musician India.Arie also commented, quipping, "Wow. and he has all that power in the MUSIC industry."

Others noted they had never seen Cowell standing, as he is almost always seated behind the judging panel when he's on television.

"I don't think I've ever seen Simon in full," one TikTok user wrote.

"Just realizing I've never seen him standing up," another added, as someone else asked, "He got legs?"