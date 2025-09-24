Brittany Cartwright Slams Donald Trump's 'Misinformation' Linking Tylenol to Autism

"Our children are wonderful and deserve better," says The Valley star, whose son with Jax Taylor was diagnosed with autism in 2024.

Brittany Cartwright is not here for President Donald Trump's claims linking Tylenol use in pregnant mothers to children with autism.

Taking to the comments of an Instagram post sharing video of Trump's announcement earlier this week about an alleged connection between autism and the use of acetaminophen -- sold under the brand name Tylenol -- in pregnant women, The Valley star made her thoughts loud and clear.

"Autism was recorded before Tylenol was ever invented," she began. "There are many children on the spectrum who never had vaccines or whose mothers didn't take Tylenol while pregnant."

Referring to Trump's speech, she said, "The word 'virtually' is used many times here because there are obviously still cases of autism in those communities as well."

"I am thankful autism is being looked into and hopefully someday we can learn more," she wrote, before concluding, "but our children are wonderful and deserve better than misinformation by our own government."

Cartwright's comments come after she revealed earlier this year that her son Cruz, who she shares with ex Jax Taylor, was diagnosed with autism in late 2024.

In an interview with People, Cartwright shared how things started off as any parent might expect with Cruz. "He crawled early, he walked early. He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,'" she shared at the time.

But all of that started to change when he approached two years old, with Cartwright saying that she and her estranged husband noticed that "he was regressing in his speech" before "he stopped talking almost completely."

While Cruz, 5, was quickly put in speech and occupational therapy by his concerned parents, Cartwright said that he remains mostly nonverbal, though he will "sporadically say different words." Cartwright said that by the time they got the diagnosis, which came in the fall shortly before wrapping the second season of The Valley, they were kind of "expecting" it -- but it still made things more "real."

The diagnosis also helped her to gain a better understanding of how she sees things moving forward. "Our life is going to look a little bit different, but I feel like I was meant to be his mom," she told the outlet, calling Cruz "my better half" and "my little partner in crime."

Trump's announcement was met with widespread criticism as there is no definitive evidence to support a link between acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol outside of the US) and autism, according to health experts. Acetaminophen has long been considered the safest pain reliever or fever reducer for pregnant women.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, hit back at the Trump administration's claim, saying the medicine is "the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," adding that "independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

The National Institute of Mental Health defines autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a "neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave."