Cardi B's Wildest, NSFW Sex Confessions from New Call Her Daddy Interview

Call Her Daddy

In the wide-ranging discussion with Alex Cooper, Cardi is asked about fetishes, fantasies and the craziest story she's heard about herself -- sharing a wild rumor about her BBL.

Cardi B was an open book on all things sex in her latest podcast interview with Alex Cooper.

The rapper, currently promoting her new album Am I the Drama?, shared some serious TMI about her sex life, preferences and even some rumors about herself involving what goes down between the sheets for her and boyfriend Stefon Diggs on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy.

Most of the NSFW revelations went down during a game of "WAP or FLOP," where Cardi was asked about a series of sexual scenarios and she had to reveal whether she was into them or not.

Below are some of her responses -- Warning: they get VERY explicit.

What if a man only wants to have sex to your songs? "That's kind of like a flop. I don't really want to f--k to my songs," she responded, adding that, if she were to get down to one, it would be "My Back" from her new album.

What if her man was obsessed with sucking toes? "I like when my man like my toes. I like when my significant other wanna like play with my feet and stuff like that," she shared. "But if it's a guy that's like, 'I want to suck your toes all day,' it's like, 'You got a toe thing?' I love my man’s feet. No freaky s–t, but I just love massaging and rubbing."

What if he has a super high sex drive and wants sex multiple times a day? "That's weird to me ... there is sprouts though, like there is moments that is like, you want to f--k 2-3 times a day, but not every f--king day," Cardi replied. "Oh, baby, you need a job! What happens if I can't today, what happened when I'm away?"

Is she into giving blumpkins? "Nothing on toilets!" she exclaimed. Don't know what that is? Yeah, we're not going there ... but feel free to have Dave Franco and Alison Brie explain.

What about anilingus? "I wouldn't really mind it. The guy got to be into that or something. You wouldn't want to go down there and they could punch you in your f--king head," she said, before adding, "Proceed with caution. We're staying up north, we're not going down south."

Would she watch furry porn while having sex? "What? No," she replied. "I wonder what it will be like if the porn is playing on TV and we just start f--ing. I never did that. I like lesbian porn. It's not scary. D--ks are intimidating. I don't think guys understand how intimidating a d--k is."

Would she have sex with one of her partner's male friends if he asked? "No, that's weird. That's really weird. I wouldn't want that either, I'd feel like you're disrespecting," she said, before being asked if it would be a different response for a woman. "If your girlfriend is bisexual, if she's into girls, I'm into girls, and it naturally flows, then it's cool. But if you're mad thirsty ... you're weird."

What's a kink or fantasy she's never publicly admitted? "I think I've done them all," she shared, before saying she would like to have a threesome with "a really pretty face girl that I really like and we both sucking d–k together. Not just, like, my turn, your turn, my turn, your turn. Like, making out, clashing on it. It's really passionate when you make out with girls. When I make out, period, I'm passionate."

What's the craziest rumor she's heard about her? "A new one now. Some rumors are a little dark and some are like, bitch, be for real. There's a rumor that my boyfriend [Diggs] dumped me because my BBL stink and it's just like, the way this ass be getting eaten, it can't be," she quipped. "I'm very anal about how I smell, you know what I’m saying? I don't know who made the rumors that BBLs stink, but it's like, it doesn't f--ing stink. You can't clean a fat ass? You don't know how to clean a fat ass? I do. Be f--king for real."

She also added that it's "been a minute ... a long, long time" since she last faked an orgasm -- and admitted she could go 1-2 months without sex.