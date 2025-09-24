Lauren Jauregui Says Door Is Always 'Open' for Fifth Harmony Reunion: 'Everybody's Really Nostalgic' (Exclusive)

Lauren and Brandon also put a call out to any "interns" who would be willing to help them with their social media game as they try to juggle rehearsals and keeping up their TikToks.

Fifth Harmony fans can hold onto hope that the girls could get back together.

While speaking to TooFab exclusively at Dancing with the Stars, celebrity contestant Lauren Jauregui shared her thoughts on Fifth Harmony jumping on the current nostalgia train, as bands like the Backstreet Boys and The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of reunion tours. The latter boy band even tapped Fifth Harmony as surprise guest during their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour stop in Dallas, Texas.

"Everybody's really nostalgic," Lauren told TooFab. "I really will say so, you know, end of times."

"But anyways, we'll see. We'll literally see. That was the only thing we have planned as of right now. But, there's always an open door. Call me girls, you know I'm here," she added.

The recent reunion included members Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Jauregui and marked the group's first joint performance since their hiatus in 2018. Camila Cabello was MIA.

As for whether Lauren will be dancing to any Fifth Harmony songs on the ballroom floor, fans will just have to keep voting for her to stay.

"We'll see, baby. Say tuned and vote. If you want to see it, vote," Lauren added.

Her pro-dancer partner Brandon Armstrong made it clear during the episode that Lauren is using this time to shine on her own, noting that people often "attach her to a group of girls."

"It was so sweet, honestly," Lauren shared of his words. "I feel like he really sees me and my potential, and he's such a great teacher, and bringing that out of me, so I'm excited to do this season."

While working on their choreography is the pair's first priority, the duo admitted they also have to "step up their TikTok game."

"We're just rehearsing," Lauren emphasized. "We're rehearsing for the show we're on!"

As Brandon quipped: "How do they do this? Some of these couples have been cranking out five of them a day!"

"They have somebody working for them. We're doing it ourselves," Lauren explained.

The couple then put out a call for any interns to come and help them with their social media presence -- so slide into those DMs if you think you're qualified!