Gleb Savchenko Believes He & Hilaria Baldwin Deserved 'Better' DWTS Scores (Exclusive)

The duo landed straight 7s for their tango on 'One Hit Wonders' night, however, Gleb called it the "best tango of the night" and expected an 8.

It takes two to tango!

While speaking to TooFab backstage after episode two of Dancing with the Stars, Gleb Savchenko shared his frustration with the scores given to him and his celebrity partner, Hilaria Baldwin.

"It would be nice to be a little bit more validated with better scores," Gleb told TooFab exclusively.

"I felt like we could have gotten at least one eight or two eights, because it gives you that like confidence that we're doing something right. And I feel the tango that we performed tonight was the best tango of the night."

The duo tangoed across the ballroom floor to "What Is Love" by Haddaway and were given 7s across the board from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson also performed the tango, to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior, and were given two 7s from the judges and one 8.

Meanwhile, Andy Richter & Emma Slater scored the lowest of the three tangoes, slowly moving their way across the ballroom floor to "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls. The duo scored a 6 and two 5s from the judging panel.

The number 7 could be Hilaria's lucky number though, scoring 7s across the board and juggling 7 children.

"With my stepdaughter, I have eight kids. And with him [referring to Gleb], he has two kids. So between us, we have ten," she said, adding that Gleb has made the balance of rehearsing "a dream."

"He's the easiest one out of it. He's a dream. He pushes me. He has moments where he's looking at me like, 'You can do better', but I don't take that as offensive. I take it as I need to do better, and that's it," she recalled.

Despite not landing the score they had hoped for, they are safe for another week. However, Hilaria and Gleb got quite the scare when they were last names announced for couples moving onto week 3 of the competition.

"I didn't like it. Let's never do that again," Hilaria said of the moment. It should be noted, however, that being the third-to-last left on the dance floor doesn't necessarily mean they were almost eliminated, as the names are read out in "no particular order," according to host Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I keep on pinching myself that I'm dancing again because I never thought I would dance again," Hilaria said of her time so far on the reality competition series. "Anyone listening, if you've ever been in a wheelchair and crutches and not been able to walk and all of a sudden had to say goodbye to something you love so much. I just put it away, I went, continued forward because I'm a resilient person and I continued forward."

"And so to have this mystical, twistical thing where all of a sudden I'm here and I'm dancing and I'm dancing with somebody is amazing," she added. "I've never danced with somebody so good in my life."