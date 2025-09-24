Jessica Chastain Speaks Out Against Apple TV+ Delaying Show After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Apple TV+

Chastain says she's "not aligned" with the decision, saying the show -- about an undercover investigator who infiltrates hate groups in an effort to stop extremists before they act -- is "unfortunately" relevant in light of Kirk's death and other violent incidents.

Jessica Chastain isn't happy after Apple TV+ delayed the release of her new series, The Savant.

The show was meant to debut with two episodes this Friday, though it has now been shelved, with no premiere date in sight.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant," the streamer said in a statement on Tuesday night. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

Per Apple, the thriller series "follows an undercover investigator known as 'The Savant' (Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act." It's inspired by a real life infiltrator whose job, per a 2019 Cosmopolitan profile, is to "stop potential mass murderers from carrying out their plots."

The delay comes after the assassination of Charlie Kirk -- and while Apple didn't mention him in their statement, Chastain did while posting about why she disagrees with the streamer's decision.

"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant," she began in her post.

"In the last five years since we've been making the show, we've seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country," she continued.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted," Chastain wrote. "I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is."

"The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever," she concluded. "While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released."

On September 10, Kirk -- who was a controversial political commentator and strong supporter of President Donald Trump -- had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. The shooting occurred when Kirk was debating gun violence. He was 31.

Two days later, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter.