Jimmy Kimmel Monologue Reactions from Celebrities on Both Sides of Political Spectrum

Following a monologue in which Kimmel got emotional as he clarified his comments about Charlie Kirk, praised the activists's wife Erika and slammed Donald Trump and the FCC, stars including Jennifer Aniston, Megyn Kelly and fellow late night hosts reacted on social media.

After six days off the air, Jimmy Kimmel returned on Tuesday night to an enthusiastic audience, where he gave an impassioned monologue about free speech, while clarifying any misunderstandings about the remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk that got him suspended in the first place.

He also thanked supporters from both sides of the aisle for reaching out during his hiatus, and for championing his right to say what he says on the airwaves, even if they don't necessarily agree with him.