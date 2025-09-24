Mariah Carey Had an Interesting Response When Asked About Coparenting with Nick Cannon

Instagram/Getty

The exes are parents to 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may share children together -- but she doesn't want to talk about their coparenting dynamic.

Appearing on CBS Mornings to promote her new album, Here for It All, the 56-year-old singer was asked what her coparenting relationship is like with her ex, Cannon. The two share 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, while Cannon later welcomed 10 other children with five additional women.

His other children include Golden, 8, Powerful, 4, and Rise, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 4, and daughter Beautiful, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 3, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 3, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo, 2, with Alyssa Scott, as well as late son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in 2021.

"I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him," Carey told Gayle King. "Because he can just be in his own world. No offense to him."

Just a few months back, speaking with Harper's Bazaar in July, Carey gave additional insight into her children's relationship with their father ... again carefully choosing her words.

"How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time," she said at the time. ""I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents."

The two got married in 2008, welcomed the twins in 2011 and then ultimately divorced in 2016.

During a Sept. 15 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Cannon admitted that his rapid journey into fatherhood was, at least in part, a response to unhealed trauma following his split from Mariah.

"I'm learning that now," Cannon, 44, shared. "It wasn't like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it. Because I had the money. Because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move."

"It was more about like, 'Yo, I'm gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it,'" he said.

Now nearing 45, Cannon admits hindsight has given him clarity.

"Being almost 45 now, I could sit back and like, yeah, if I would have thought the process through a little bit more and took time to actually do the inner work, things might have been a little different in certain scenarios," Cannon reflected.