Man Who Tracked Registered Sex Offender Home and Murdered Him Said It Was 'Honestly Really Fun': Police

Fremont Police Department/California Megan's Law Website

The suspect allegedly told police he found his victim on California's Megan's Law website and that while he expected to get arrested for murdering the 71-year-old man, he thought "it should be cool" the man was stabbed to death because "everyone hates pedophiles."

A registered sex offender who had served his time was attacked and ultimately murdered at his home after another man found him on California's Megan's Law website and decided that he should just go ahead and kill him, according to police.

Varun Suresh, 29 (above left), was apprehended and arrested in Fremont this past Thursday, September 18, for allegedly stabbing and killing David Brimmer, 71 (above right). According to a police report reviewed by Fox affiliate KTVU, Suresh admitted that he'd targeted Brimmer because of his age and because he was on the public sex offender registry list.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 11:57 a.m., according to a press release from the Fremont Police Department, where they found Brimmer suffering from "significant stab wounds" in front of one of his neighbor's houses. He died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders.

Suresh was detained at the scene and a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered. Police stated that there was evidence of "a violent struggle."

According to the probable cause affidavit released Monday, Suresh told police after his arrest that he'd been wanting to kill a sex offender for years now because "they hurt children" and he felt that they "deserve to die." He said that he did not know Brimmer prior to the murder.

He reportedly shared with police a credo that he felt applied to this situation: "It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates."

Brimmer's name and address are listed on the Megan's Law website, where it also details that he was convicted in 1995 of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to KTVU. He was imprisoned until his release in 2004.

When police searched Suresh's phone, they found screenshots of multiple profiles with names, addresses, physical descriptions, photos, and conviction lists. They said that the screenshots from Brimmer's profile on the website were taken approximately 45 minutes before they received their first 911 call about a stabbing.

Suresh was charged on Monday with murder, being an armed individual causing great bodily injury, and residential burglary, according to CBS News.

The Attack

The affidavit state that Suresh decided to carry out his alleged attack on Brimmer by pretending to be "a CPA [certified public accountant] going door-to-door looking for new clients." As such, he allegedly approached Brimmer's home with a bag, notebook, and coffee in an effort, as he reportedly told police, to "appear authentic."

"Suresh thought [Brimmer] may be ‘monitoring’ his residential street ‘thinking someone was going to kill him," investigators wrote in their report, "so, Suresh used the same ruse at [Brimmer’s] neighbors’ houses prior to going to the victim’s address." This was to further assure he would "appear legitimate," according to the court filing.

The suspect then explained how he approached Brimmer at his home, per the affidavit. He allegedly stated that he knocked on the door and made visual recognition of his intended victim from his profile on the Megan's Law website. According to the document, he "tried to appear as non-threatening as possible," shaking Brimmer's hand and asking his name to fully confirm his identity.

When Brimmer told him who he was, Suresh told police, per the documents, "I knew I had the right guy," adding that "that's when we both knew it was on." Suresh allegedly told police that he dropped the items he was carrying and grabbed the victim, pushing his way into the home. Brimmer got away from him, though, and ran down the street.

Suresh reportedly said that Brimmer tried to flag down a vehicle, but it did not stop. He also grabbed a rock, according to Suresh, but ultimately "didn't fight back." For his part, Suresh allegedly said he gave chase and asked Brimmer if he "believes in God," telling him he should "get his last words in."

Brimmer made it two blocks before he ran into an open garage and started pounding on the door to the home, per the reports, yelling for help. When a neighbor answered, Brimmer told them to call the police, but Suresh said he was right on his tail, according to the affidavit, and said he also told the neighbor to call 911, but he should pretend "like [Brimmer] was the crazy one."

He then said he chased Brimmer into the house, per the filings, and ultimately stabbed him in the neck in the kitchen. He allegedly told police that when he saw the blood begin to pour from Brimmer's neck, he told the older man, "It's over, you have to repent." He said he was going to just go ahead and kill him in the house, but hesitated when a witness at the house screamed "not to do this in here," according to the report.

When Brimmer ran out the front door, according to investigators, Suresh followed him. He told investigators he believed it was blood loss that led to Brimmer collapsing in the yard, where Suresh said he used his legs to pun Brimmer's arms to the ground and proceeded to stab him in the throat several more times, per the affidavit.

Despite all of this, Suresh allegedly said that Brimmer was able to turn to his stomach in an attempt to still get away, which is when he finally cut his throat, per the affidavit. "I just wanted to make sure it was done," Suresh reportedly explained to police.

The Arrest

Suresh was on the scene and quickly apprehended when police arrived. He reportedly told them that he would have called them himself if "he didn’t already believe they were coming." He explained that he had no plans to try and get away with murder, per the reports, but wanted to be arrested.

"I’m hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," he allegedly said of the murder, according to the court documents.

He further told investigators, per their report, that he had no remorse for the murder, explaining that he "didn't feel sad at all" and that he was "not sorry" for allegedly killing Brimmer.

In their paperwork, investigators said that Suresh at times laughed during his interview while describing the murder, and at one point told police, "I don’t like pedophiles. They deserve to die and honestly, killing him was really fun."

Suresh also has a criminal past of his own, with KTVU reporting that he was arrested in 2021 for making a false bomb threat, criminal threats, and burglary when he allegedly left a suspiciuos bag at Hyatt Place, where the news outlet reports Fremont Police had previously shot and killed a suspect in an unrelated incident the night before.

In an interview following that arrest, Suresh told police, per documentation at the time, that he was convinced the CEO of Hyatt Hotels "was a pedophile, that he wanted to kill him, that he was ‘hunting’ the CEO and had been for a while."