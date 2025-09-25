Angelina Pivarnick Unloads on Lauren Sorrentino In Explosive Jersey Shore Reunion Video (Exclusive)

MTV

"You can say whatever you wanna say and gaslight me, but I'm not your child," Angelina snaps as she accuses Lauren of comparing her to a "toddler."

In TooFab's exclusive preview of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Reunion Part 2, Angelina explodes on Lauren over comments she made about her, accusing the mom of three of calling her a "toddler."

In case you need a refresher, while in Jamaica, Angelina pressed Mike and Lauren about their sex life, which Lauren took issue with. Angelina and Lauren subsequently talked it out, with the two appearing to squash their beef, and Lauren hugged Angelina. However, in a confessional, Lauren said she's "conditioned to have extreme patience" being a mom of a toddler. Last week's reunion episode ended with Angelina learning of Lauren's comments for the first time, sharing that she interpreted it as Lauren calling her a "toddler," saying she felt that it was "petty" and "gross."

On the second part of the reunion, per the preview clip, host Justina Valentine introduced a "very special" surprised guest, Lauren, joking that she "tucked in her toddlers and made her way to the reunion."

Angelina immediately confronted Lauren, asking Mike's wife, "Can I ask you why we squashed the beef, and then you had to call me a toddler?"

"I don't think I ever called you a toddler," Lauren calmly replied. "I believe I said I have toddlers, and I'm very conditioned to have lots of patience on how to navigate tough conversations and tough arguments.

"You can say whatever you wanna say and gaslight me, but I'm not your child," Angelina hit back, to which Lauren asked if she actually called Angelina a "toddler."

"Yes!" Angelina exclaimed.

Justina and Lauren noted that the word "toddler" appears to be a "sensitive word" and a "trigger" for her.

Angelina continued to unload on Lauren and Justina, saying, "I'm not a child. I'm done with people calling me a f--king child. No, I totally that. I haven't been through too much, Justina, in my life ... I'm not gonna be called a toddler or any kind of derogatory words anymore. So I don't need to hear this bulls--t gaslighting from them."

As Lauren started to ask a question, Angelina exclaimed, "They're never gonna defend me, Lauren. So don't even ask them that!"

However, Jenni "JWoww" Farley did, in fact, step in to defend Angelina -- but also come to Lauren's defense as well.

"I am gonna defend you, but I'm also gonna defend Lauren," Jenni explained. "I'm just like you, Angelina. I go off the handle. I'm loud. I elevate in the same capacity that you elevate. And Lauren just, she's able to, through her life experiences handle things very differently than we handle things. And I think that was just her explaining it in [the] confessional from her experience how she handles [situations.]

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Angelina then proceeded to bring up how the drama seemingly began when Mike asked Vinny about "favorite sex position" with Angelina, and how Lauren reacted.

"She laughed, instead of getting mad at her husband," she said. "It's okay to do it to Angelina, but then when I do it back to you guys, it's a problem there."

"There can't be hypocrisy," Jenni noted.

Mike then weighed in, saying that while she understands where Angelina was coming from, he doesn't think the situations are the same.

"I think it's apples and oranges because it was totally different from in Jamaica, where Angelina was in her room until about midnight," he said, to which Angelina interjected, "Because I'm mourning my dog! I am mourning my f--king dog that I just lost!"

"I'm not finished," Mike said, adding, "One at a time. It's not your first rodeo!"