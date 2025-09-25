Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Jen Affleck Reacts To Demi Engemann's Supposed Lack Of DWTS Support (Exclusive)

It comes after fans of the reality series noticed Demi shared photos in support of costar Whitney Leavitt, while not showing the same support for Jen.

Jen Affleck is shaking off any haters that come her way.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively following Episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star opened up about costar Demi Engemann's lack of support.

"You know what, I'm like, nothing's changed, but it's okay,' she told TooFab exclusively.

"It's okay, I've got other people voting for me. I've got all the moms," she added.

"And all the Swifties," TooFab reminded her.

"And all the Swifties, can't forget that!" Jen agreed.

Fans of the reality show noticed that while Demi was at the premiere of Dancing with the Stars -- along with the rest of the cast to support Whitney Leavitt and Jen, who are both competing on the show -- she only shared Whitney's voting number on social media.

Jen poked fun at those who didn't vote for her after the first week of the reality competition series, sharing a TikTok with pro dancer partner Jan recreating one of her scenes from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives where she was talking about Demi to her husband, Zac.

Drama between Demi and Jen stemmed from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2, following their visit to Vanderpump Villa. Jen claimed Demi sent her a cease and desist letter, leading to a public confrontation during a cast interview with Entertainment Tonight where Demi denied it.

Despite Demi's alleged attempt to lower Jen's votes, she was safe for another week on the show. The reality star received scores of 8, 7 and 7 after her and Jan Ravnik's Quickstep to "Take on Me" on "One Hit Wonders night."

They kicked off their dance with Jen dancing on a counter top, something she has been planning long before she started on the show as it is what she is known for on TikTok.

"I was like, 'If I ever go on Dancing with the Stars, I'm bringing out the countertop because that's where I started," she shared.