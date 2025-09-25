Sister Wives' Kody Brown Recalls Wife Robyn's Initial Thoughts About Him Joining Special Forces

FOX/Instagram

The reality star shares how his wife first reacted when the opportunity arose, while also revealing whether or not his exes have reached out about his appearance on 'Special Forces.'

In an interview with People, the 56-year-old reality star recalled how Robyn first reacted when the opportunity arose, revealing that his wife was initially a bit hesitant about him joining the Fox quasi-military training series.

"My wife, Robyn, when the show was introduced to us, she was like, 'I don't think I want you to do that and we've got to have a discussion,'" Kody said. "There ended up not being a discussion. It just became an assumption from then on."

"I think when she saw, when I showed her or told her what it would be similar to or what I thought it would be like, she was like, ‘Oh, this is one of those things that you are going to do and I'm not going to be able to stop you,'" he added.

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He would then go on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014. Christine was the first to split from Kody, leaving in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. Janelle soon followed, ending her relationship with him a year later. Meanwhile, Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were also done for good.

During his interview with People, Kody shared whether or not his exes have reached out about his appearance on Special Forces.

"No, really just the only part of our lives that are connected are through the show [Sister Wives]," he said.

The TLC star went on to reflect on his decision to ultimately sign on to the show in the wake of his splits from Christine, Meri, and Janelle.

"I feel like it was just a challenge," Kody explained. "I wanted to sort of put a pivot in my life, change the directions I was going."

He continued, saying the show "wasn't the pivot that I wanted, but it was the pivot I needed."

"I had an exceptional experience that was almost spiritual in a way," Kody said.

This comes after TooFab spoke with Kody about Special Forces, with the dad of 14 revealing whether or not he has plans to add another wife in the future.

Kody was adamant he will not be dating anyone else other than Robyn.

"Let's not talk about my dating," Kody told TooFab, after we asked Johnny Manziel -- his Special Forces Season 4 co-star -- if he would ever consider doing a dating show.

"Please, please. No, no, no, no, no. Johnny, would you keep talking about your dating life, please," Kody exclaimed, adding, "There will be no dating. I date my wife, Robyn Brown, and I'm committed to her."

One of his ex-wives, Christine, had a few things to say about the idea of Kody joining Special Forces during her appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show on September 2, saying she wasn't sure whether "his skills are as good as his ego."

"You know, just take it for her word, were my skills as big as my ego? I don't know," he told TooFab.

"It was a funny thing. I didn't feel like there was ego flowing through that experience. Not me, not you, not our peers. There wasn't ego. There was us all trying to survive together," he added, before sharing that there were times when they "tried to compete."