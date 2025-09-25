Why Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Whitney Leavitt's Haters Have Become Fans After DWTS (Exclusive)

"Love motivates, so keep bringing the love," Leavitt tells TooFab exclusively, admitting she has "no idea" why people are becoming fans after she was a villain on 'Mormon Wives' -- but partner Mark Ballas says he knows exactly why.

Whitney Leavitt foes have become fans.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively following episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared what it's like having her haters change their tune.

"I mean it's great, right?" Whitney told TooFab exclusively after we read her a comment from a fan online who said, "My evolution from a Whitney hater to a fangirl needs to be studied."

"Love motivates, so keep bringing the love," Whitney added.

Despite scoring some of the highest points from judges in the first two weeks of the competition series, Whitney admitted she has "no idea" why people have become fans of her after being the villain on Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

However, pro dancer partner Mark Ballas believed he knew exactly why.

"I can tell you what it is," Mark began.

"She gets to be herself here. It's that simple. I never watched the show [Secret Lives of Mormon Wives], so I have no point of reference. I just walked in the room and they're like, 'Here's your partner,'" Mark recalled.

The duo have been sharing their experience rehearsing together on TikTok, amassing millions of views.

"We've had a blast. Honestly, she is so lovely. She is so hardworking. She's a great mom. She's a great wife. She's a great student. We laugh a lot, we have fun, we make our TikToks, we are silly, but then we work hard, and we're having a blast. And honestly, reality show aside, she's just a great person, and I'm having a great time. So to me that's what it is, because here you have a target and a mission -- to learn how to dance, and nothing else," Mark concluded.

As Mark was speaking so highly of his celebrity partner, TooFab noted how Whitney has so many supportive men around her, including her husband Conner, who was filming every interview of Whitney's.

"I'm so lucky," Whitney added. "I've got the greatest support. I'm so, so glad."

Watch the cute moment above!