Why Brittany Cartwright Quit Special Forces on First Day: 'So Embarrassing'

Cartwright claimed Jax Taylor told her "you're not gonna make it far" before she showed up for training, as she said she hoped to prove "people like that" wrong with her performance.

The Vanderpump Rules alum and star of The Valley was the first to exit the show's fourth season, self-eliminating during a mission on the very first day.

On Thursday night's Season 4 premiere, Cartwright explained she wanted to compete on the show "because I have been through so much this year." Referring to her split from Jax Taylor, she added, "I finally found the strength to leave a very toxic relationship."

She then went on to claim she "had my ex writing me, like, 'You're not gonna make it far,' right before I even came here," before adding, "People like that, I want to prove wrong."

But Day 1 proved difficult for the 36-year-old mother-of-one.

First, she and her fellow competitors had to submerge their faces in muddy water, before rappelling out of a helicopter. The latter was problematic for Cartwright, who admitted she was "terrified of heights." That being said, she added, "but no matter what, I'm really dedicated to trying every single thing that comes my way."

Though she did jump out of the aircraft, she had issues detaching herself from the helicopter and was given a fail for the task.

The group then had to carry barrels and cans of supplies to base camp, with Brittany's team struggling.

"I'm, like, dying, sorry. I can't. I don’t think I can make it,' she told Directing Staff (DS) trainer Jovon "Q" Quarles. She then added in a confessional, "I'm not the fittest I've ever been in my life right now, that’s for sure. But, chasing around my 4-year-old has been very helpful."

Her team then received a punishment for their lackluster performance in the challenge. Their penalty? They all had to run back to camp, while those who performed stronger were taken back by vehicle. "I'm gonna have a panic attack," Cartwright said before they started hoofing it.

Per FOX, "just 500 yards in to the run," Brittany started to tap out.

"I feel like I'm gonna pass out, I'm sorry. I don't want to be the first to go, but ... I'm just, I can't move," she told DS Q, who demanded she "make a decision" about her future on the show.

"I can't. I'm gonna throw up. I'm really sorry. I feel like s--t," she said, officially quitting. She was last seen telling herself, "I knew I was gonna be first. I f--king knew it. So embarrassing."