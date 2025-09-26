Corey Feldman Addresses Jenna Johnson Rumors After DWTS Elimination

ABC

Jenna and Corey's new comments come after Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- brother of Johnson's husband, Val -- claimed she was having a "difficult time" with her partner this season.

The star of The Goonnies shared a comment setting the record straight on their relationship on Thursday, in a post Johnson posted about Feldman following their elimination earlier this week.

"Corey 💘 Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!!" she exclaimed in her post.

"Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever," she added. "Never stop dancing 🕺🏻 *Everyone go check his new EP he just released!!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Feldman, 54, jumped into the comments to praise her in return, while addressing speculation that there were tensions between them at all during their time together.

"Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with," he responded. "Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable."

"And U know as well as i do that i was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldnt see it," he added. "God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream. ❤️🙌"

The comments were also filled with responses from fellow that stars, including dancer Alan Bersten, who wrote, "Corey!!!!!!!!!"

Daniella Karagach added, "💜 you’re amazing," while Sasha Farber wrote, "You guys crushed 👏👏👏." Contestant Elaine Hendrix commented, "I love you both so much!" -- before Ailx Earle added, "Coreyyyyy ❤️ going to miss u!!! You guys killed it last night."

Joey Graziadei also exclaimed, "You’re going to be missed in the ballroom Corey!! 🙏🏽❤️" -- before Maksim Chmerkovskiy added, "👏👏👏👏."

It's comments Maksim -- whose brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is married to Johnson -- made that actually fed into speculation that something was amiss between the pair.

"Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside]," he told Daily Mail. "But I know that she's having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her."

"And so, I wish her all the best. We're here. Obviously, we're all together if you need to be, but you're talking about a reigning champ, so put some respect on the name, everybody," he added of his sister-in-law.