Glen Powell Recalls Awkward Encounter with 'Recently Canceled' Star: 'His Face is Toxic'

Therapuss with Jake Shane

"I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices," the actor said, detailing the run-in with the unknown celebrity at a party, adding that people were "having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choices they've made."

Glen Powell is opening up about an awkward encounter he had with a "canceled" celebrity at a party.

During an appearance on his pal Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, the actor recalled a cringe-worthy moment he shared with a star who had been "recently canceled" after Powell declined a photo opp with the unnamed celeb.

"I showed up to the party, and there was somebody that had basically been on the ropes in terms of sort of getting canceled," Powell began. "It was one of those Hollywood parties where there are cameras and press and all that stuff."

"This person had made a lot of some of my favorite movies, and I was like, 'Oh, this is great,'" he continued. "He came up and he said, 'Nice to meet you.' I was like, 'Oh, dude. Such a big fan.'"

The Anyone But You star said a photographer approached him and the unidentified celebrity, asking to snap a photo of the two of them together.

"This person was recently canceled, and it was not good. I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices," Powell noted to Shane. "So, I was kind of just being nice."

"But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly -- I was like, 'Ooh, I don't know if this is a good idea,'" he continued, saying the celebrity "clearly clocked" why he hesitated to take a photo with him.

"I realized, this guy, his face is toxic," Powell added. "Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choices they've made."

He went on to draw a comparison between the uncomfortable moment to his new Hulu comedy, Chad Powers, in which he plays a former quarterback, Russ Holiday, who undergoes a Mrs. Doubtfire-inspired transformation into a college football star to seek redemption after a mistake ruined his career.

"Russ Holliday is a guy that just made a mistake, right? He's not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should lie where they’re shot," Powell told Shane, before going on to open up about his experience portraying a character who takes accountability for his past mistakes.

"I found that just having a character that's learning to say, 'I'm sorry,' learning to say, 'I wish I would have done it diffrently,' all those things is a really beautiful thing," he added.

Chad Powers premieres on September 30 with two episodes on Hulu. New episodes drop every Tuesday after.