Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Details Hospice Visit to Estranged Father and Her 'Death Bed Questions' for Him

TikTok

I went in there angry, and sort of, not really open-minded," the Teen Mom star admitted, revealing the bombshell she learned from the visit and how she feels about it days later.

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her recent visit to her estranged father amid his battle with stage IV COPD.

On Tuesday's episode of her Karma & Chaos podcast, the Teen Mom 2 alum emotionally recalled visiting her father, Raymond, who is in hospice care in Dallas, Texas, sharing how she asked him a list of questions, which she called "Death Bed Questions."

"I went in there angry, and sort of, not really open-minded, just more so because everyone told me I would regret it, and I had all these conflicting feelings," Lowry explained to her co-host Becky Hayter. "[I] pulled into the driveway saying, 'My dad can kiss my ass and I’m gonna tell him how I feel.' From the time I got out of the car [and walked] to the front door, I was already crying."

The reality star appeared to get choked up as she recalled how her father was open to answering all of her questions.

"He let me ask every single question I had," Lowry said, before showing a list. "[These] were my notes, and I literally titled it 'Death Bed Questions.' ... At the end of it, he asked, 'Do you have any more questions?' He was having a good day, he did have his oxygen on [and] you could tell he was getting pretty winded for the longer answers.”

"I also filmed everything from my point of view, [so] you can hear his voice, but you can't see him, which I think will be good. I'm gonna post them because I really think that this could help somebody," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The mother of seven's relationship with Raymond was briefly explored on 16 and Pregnant, when she traveled to Dallas while pregnant with her first child, Isaac. Lowry has also been estranged from her mother, Suzi Irwin, for years. During her early days on MTV, she lived with her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera's family due to instability caused by Suzi's substance abuse and toxic relationships.

On the podcast, Lowry said her sister, Lindsay, suggested that after visiting her estranged father, she should also "find" Suzi to "get the full trifecta."

When her co-host asked if she "found out information" about her family from Raymond that she didn't know before, Lowry said she had, before revealing a bombshell she learned.

"I did find out when my mom shut off my cell phone to go to Texas when I was 17, if it wasn't for the film crew, I don't know how I would have gotten from Philadelphia airport [to Dallas],'" Lowry recalled. "That was only my second time flying in my whole life."

"My mom actually called my dad," she continued. "My whole life, my mom said, 'I don't know where he is.' My mom had his phone number the whole time [and] was in contact with him the whole time. [She] called him while I was there and said, 'So what do you think?'"

The 33-year-old went on to reflect on the visit, sharing that she felt "lighter" after seeing Raymond.

"I feel lighter," she said. "When I left, it was so interesting because he was like, 'You still look mad.' ... I was, like, 'No, it's just a lot.' I spent essentially 30 years of my life being so angry and so mad that it's not going to go away overnight."

In the days since she's been home, and her conversation with her father has settled in, Lowry said she has "no regrets."

"There are no questions I wish I asked that I didn't ask. There was no answer that I wasn't satisfied with. I feel lighter, I feel more at peace, I feel forgiveness for him," she explained, before starting to cry. "I think all my anger was very misplaced, and he did what he could with what he had, but he didn't have a whole lot. … My dad was by himself, and he was trying."

Lowry added that she learned Raymond "went to every single court date" when her parents were handling custody.

"[He went] for the first two years, and then he got a final order that said he had to stay away from me," she said, tearfully. "I didn’t know that. I didn't know that he got a court order to stay away. At that point, what could he do? … He said he tried calling my grandparents. ... I can't remember if he said they hung up or wouldn't give him any information."

"Overall, I'm so glad that I went. I'm glad my sister was willing to go. I'm glad my aunt was able to coordinate the visit," Lowry said. "I have no regrets at all, and I hope to go and see him one more time before he dies. I really do."

Lowry's visit to her estranged father comes nearly two months after she first revealed Raymond's condition during an episode of her and Hayter's podcast.

"I know you're in the dead dad's club," she told her Hayter. "I will be joining that as well."

Despite having little to no relationship with her father, Lowry admitted at the time that she felt "conflicted" about his condition.

"Obviously I don't have a relationship with him and never did, but I feel like I didn't ever get the answers I have been looking for," she added.

Fortunately, it appears that Lowry did get all of the answers she wanted.