Law & Order: SVU Kills Off Original Cast Member In Season 27 Premiere -- Fans React to 'Gut Punch' Death

Getty

Viewers reacted with shock as one character who's been part of the show since Season 1 was killed off between seasons -- following a major cast shakeup on the series.

Law & Order: SVU killed off one of its own last night ... and fans were shocked!

The Season 27 premiere on Thursday night began with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson showing up to a bar for a memorial -- a memorial for former captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek). The memorial included a few special cameos, as psychiatrist George Huang (BD Wong) and detective Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters) were also both in attendance.

"He was the best boss I ever had," Benson said at one point, adding, "Everything I know about being a captain, I learned from him."

Later speaking with Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler outside of the memorial, she told him, "I feel like we're entering the 'all our friends are dying' era, as he added, "We had a pretty good run there."

Cragen was seen in a video shown at the memorial, appearing to be from a retirement party.

"It's been a long road. It hasn't always been pleasant, and it certainly hasn't always been easy," he said in the footage. "I lived for my job, I don't think that surprises anybody, and I can't imagine my life any other way. It has been a privilege to have been able to serve with you."

The cause of his death wasn't disclosed. Prior to this episode, Cragen last appeared on SVU back in 2021; he also appeared in a 2024 episode of Meloni's Organized Crime spinoff.

Florek was actually on set for the memorial, as seen in photos with both Hargitay and Meloni shared to Meloni's Instagram page back in August.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans reacted with shock to Cragen's death, which followed the exits of Octavio Pisano and Juliana Aidén Martinez, who both left the show after Season 26.

See some of the most liked responses to the episode below!

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.