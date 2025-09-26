Lukas Gage Reveals Whether He 'Regrets' Marrying Ex Chris Appleton on The Kardashians

Getty

"I didn't recognize myself, and everyone around me didn't recognize who I was," says the actor, who has been open about his BPD diagnosis, while also sharing why he doesn't put the "blame" on his prescription medication at the time.

Lukas Gage is opening up about his wedding to now-ex-husband Chris Appleton, including thoughts on the nuptials being televised on The Kardashians.

During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actor revealed whether he "regrets" that his wedding to Appleton was shown on the Hulu series, while reflecting on his short-lived relationship and six-month marriage to the celebrity hairstylist and Kim Kardashian's BFF.

Gage, 30, and Appleton, 42, tied the knot in April 2023 after only two months of dating, with their Las Vegas nuptials being documented on an episode of The Kardashians in November 2023, which dropped only a few days after the couple split, and Appleton's subsequent divorce filing. As shown in photos posted from the ceremony, and in the episode of the Hulu series, Gage and Appleton rocked matching fur jackets and leather pants, while Kim, who officiated the wedding, wore a skin-tight lace-up dress.

When Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch asked Gage, "Do you ever wish you hadn't' --," the Euphoria star chimed in, finishing her question, "gotten married on The Kardashians?"

"Yeah, but no regrets," he said, before adding, "I learned so much [from] it."

After Hirsch jokingly poked fun at his and Appleton's wedding looks, the podcast host took on a more serious tone, noting that as someone who "knew" and "love[s]" Gage, watching the episode of The Kardashians -- and seeing his behavior at his wedding -- was unexpected.

"It's like, knock, knock. Where are you?" she said.

Gage -- who has been open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder (BPD) -- replied, "I don't know who that person is. There is a very crazy way that, sometimes, we go about prescribing people medication, and I can joke about it, and have humility and laugh about it ... whatever, it's a good story."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When asked if his medication was the "reason" behind the nuptials, Gage said, "Look, I'm not gonna put the blame on that. There was a part of me that was in love or felt like he was in love, and happy, and just going with the flow -- or thought he was happy and going with the flow. But there was another part of me that, I didn't recognize myself, and everyone around me didn't recognize who I was."

Gage and Appleton first went public with their romance in February 2023 during a trip to Mexico, only to get engaged just a few weeks before their Vegas wedding that April.

After only six months of marriage, Appleton filed for divorce in November 2023. According to docs obtained by TMZ at the time, Appleton cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The former couple settled their divorce in June 2024

A few months before it was settled, Gage called his brief marriage to Appleton "manic" while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in March 2024.

"Manic, absolutely unhinged," he told host Andy Cohen. "I had a manic episode for six months."

"I don't know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn," Gage added.

Appleton broke his silence on his short-lived relationship, marriage, and subsequent divorce from Gage last month during an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

"This is the first time I've ever spoke about this. I think people have this perception, from social media probably, that I have it together. I work with these amazing people, life looks glamorous. So, from the outside it probably looks like I got it all together," he told Shetty.

"But the truth is, especially during that time, I was going through a lot of private pain, and then you go with all the online speculation part, people say things about you, there's things in the tabloid and people have an opinion on your life," he continued. "That can be incredibly intense, especially when you're just trying to deal with things."



He added that it's possible to "love someone and there not to be a forever happy ending," explaining that you can still "learn so much from it." Appleton went on to say that he's "learned so much" from any relationship he's been in, including "what's important to me in terms of boundaries, in terms of how I want to be loved, how I want to love" -- adding, "And that's a beautiful thing because it means you're always growing and evolving."

Appleton also told Shetty that "moving fast doesn't always mean you're reckless," saying that, in his mind, it also "means you're hopeful."