Man Dismembered Wife After Fight Over Her 'Failure to Lose Weight' Post-Pregnancy: Prosecutors

The suspect was located at a hotel after deputies received a call for an attempted suicide, allegedly alongside a note admitting to his wife's murder -- before a grisly discovery at their apartment.

A UK woman from Scotland is dead, and her husband behind bars, after her remains were discovered dismembered and decomposed in a Los Angeles apartment.

25-year-old Jonathan Renteria has been arrested and charged with murder and mutilation of human remains in the death of his 37-year-old wife, June Bunyan, also known as June Renteria, per ABC 7. According to the BBC, he's also been charged with sexual contact with human remains.

A possible death investigation began after the Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to an attempted suicide at a Newbury Park motel on September 11. That's where they found Jonathan, who had injuries to his wrist and a note saying he killed his wife, reported NBC Los Angeles, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

The same day, the LAPD did a welfare check on their apartment in Hollywood and found decomposed and dismembered "limbs in a plastic bag" once inside. The victim was identified as June, with the medical examiner reportedly listing traumatic neck injuries as her cause of death, ruling it a homicide.

Police believe she was killed September 4, days before the grisly discovery and when she was last seen alive. Her husband was allegedly seen leaving the apartment the following day with their child -- who prosecutors say was left at his parents' home -- before he was spotted holding garbage bags.

Per prosecutors, Jonathan told authorities in a recorded interview that he and his wife were fighting about her "failure to lose weight following her pregnancy," before she began packing and said she'd never let him see his 1-month-old daughter again. He then allegedly admitted to "putting the victim in a rear-naked chokehold," killing her.

In a GoFundMe set up by a friend, they wrote, "With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States. Our lives are forever changed. She was only 37."

"June was known for her vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart," they continued. "Exceptionally accomplished, she held multiple degrees, but her proudest achievement was earning her law degree. Driven by courage and determination, June moved to America to sit the bar exam and pursue her dream of becoming a defense attorney. She worked tirelessly to build herself a better life."

They're now raising money to help repatriate her remains, as well as cover travel, funeral and burial costs.

Jonathan is being held on $4 million bail, with a court date set for November 18.