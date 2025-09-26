Prince William Says 2024 Was 'Hardest Year I've Ever Had' in Eugene Levy Conversation

Apple TV+

"Life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," the Prince of Wales tells Levy in a clip from the actor's Apple TV+ series, 'The Reluctant Traveler.'

Prince William is reflecting on the challenges he and his family faced last year.

In a preview clip for an upcoming episode of Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the royal shared that 2024 was the "hardest year" of his life.

While chatting with Levy at a pub, William, 43, opened up about overcoming a difficult year, telling the actor, "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

Although the clip didn't show William going into more detail, the Prince of Wales was seemingly referring to his family's battles with cancer as both his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, announced their cancer diagnoses in 2024.

King Charles revealed in February 2024 that he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The next month, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales shared in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy. A few months later, Kate revealed the good news that she's in remission.

Meanwhile, as shown in the sneak peek from his episode of The Reluctant Traveler, titled "Living the Royal Life in the UK," William gave Levy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a personal tour of Windsor Castle.

"Never felt more like a tourist," Levy, 78, quipped while sightseeing on a red double-decker bus in London, before the clip cut to the Schitt's Creek star receiving a personal invitation from William to come to the castle.

While at the famous royal estate, William can be seen showing Levy around, joking, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere."

The preview showed William and Levy going for a walk together, with the former's pup, Orla, tagging along.

"What do you do when you're home?" Levy asked the royal, who replied with a laugh, "Sleep."

"When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life," added William, who shares Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with wife Kate.