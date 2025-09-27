Eric Dane's Wife Says Their Daughters Are 'Suffering' Amid His ALS Battle

Getty

"We're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time," said Rebecca Gayheart, who shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with Dane, calling her husband's battle with ALS "heartbreaking."

Eric Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, is opening up about how the actor's battle with ALS is impacting their family.

In an interview with People, published on Saturday, the actress gave an update on how the family is navigating Dane's diagnosis, sharing that their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, are "really struggling" with their dad's battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, which he first revealed in April.

Gayheart, 54, said their family is "taking it day by day," adding, "We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love."

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," she continued. "My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."

Dane, 52, first announced he had been diagnosed with ALS in April in a statement with People. "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," added Dane, who stars as Cal Jacobs on the HBO series. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, often called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes loss of muscle control and the disease gets worse over time.

Gayheart and Dane tied the knot in 2004. The former filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. However, they never settled their divorce. Dane's announcement about his diagnosis came a month after Gayheart requested to dismiss her divorce filing.

When People asked the model how she's holding up amid her husband's ALS battle, Gayheart said, "I don't think I'm at a place yet where I can pull out a positive nugget. I'm not there yet."

"I mean, we're definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together, and Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not, but yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why," she added. "It's a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure. I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad."

In an interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America in June, Dane opened up about a terrifying moment when the couple's daughter, Georgia, saved his life while the family was on a boat during a family trip following his diagnosis.

"When I jumped into the ocean that day and realized I couldn't swim and generate enough power to get myself back to the boat. I thought, 'Oh God,'" Dane shared. "And I realized in that moment I'm not safe in the water anymore."

The Grey's Anatomy alum said his daughter immediately jumped into action.

"[My daughter] dragged me back to the boat. I was breaking down in tears," he said, getting emotional. "So I made sure she got back in the water with her friend and continued on with the snorkeling with the guide. But I was just heartbroken."

Gayheart's latest update comes just a few weeks after Dane shared a powerful message about advocating for a cure for ALS. Just one day after missing his scheduled appearance at the 2025 Emmy Awards, the Euphoria star posted a video on Instagram in collaboration with the organization, I AM ALS, for its Push for Progress campaign, which hopes to "accelerate" research, funding, and treatments in the hopes of one day finding a cure for the disease.

"I'm Eric Dane. An actor, a father, and now a person living with ALS," Dane began. "For over a century, ALS has been incurable, and we're done accepting the status quo. We need the fastest path to a cure."

"And that's why I have partnered with I AM ALS on the Push for Progress. Our goal: a billion dollars over the next three years," he continued. "Together, we'll renew the landmark act for ALS, get promising treatments to thousands of patients like me, and finally, finally push towards ending this disease."

"There's so much more to learn, more to do, and we have to do it now," he added, before urging people to "get involved."