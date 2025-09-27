Traveling Vet Accused of Sending Wild Threats to Teen's Mom After Sexual Abuse

Marion County Sheriff's Office

The 52-year-old man allegedly told the teen's mother he "paid a dear friend from the CIA to long rifle a bullet in your chest," among other messages revealed in a federal affidavit.

A Florida veterinarian is behind bars after he allegedly sexually abused a teen girl who worked for and traveled with him around the country. He's also facing charges for threatening the girl's mother, after she found "sexually explicit" messages from him on her daughter's phone and reported them to authorities.

Dr. Gregory Ford, a 52-year-old who specializes in treating horses, was arrested for sexual battery of a victim between 16 and 17 years of age this week, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Per Law&Crime, he's also been charged federally with threatening communications in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

According to a federal affidavit, the alleged victim started working for Ford at his veterinary practice when she was 15. The investigation into Ford began on August 21, when the girl's mother went through her phone and allegedly found "sexually explicit" text messages between her daughter and the teen's boss. In them, they were allegedly "discussing plans for having sexual intercourse," with the mother reporting the messages to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

The girl then spoke with deputies and an FBI agent the next day, allegedly telling them she and Ford had "three or four" sexual encounters and had sent nude images to each other. The allegations were then brought to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, who claim the teen said she had been in a sexual relationship with Ford for "about two years."

"This occurred while she was traveling with Ford, an equine veterinarian who provides services to farms throughout the United States," said the Sheriff in a statement. "Since Ford was sexually battering the juvenile victim while traveling around the country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also involved in the investigation."

In August -- days after authorities in Marion County learned the teen said one instance of sexual abuse occurred at his home there -- Ford allegedly "sent messages to the victim's family, in which he admitted to the ongoing sexual abuse, expressed his love, desire to marry the child victim, and stated he would never regret the way they cared for each other."

Per the affidavit, Ford allegedly texted the girl's mother saying he had "already paid a dear friend from the CIA to long rifle a bullet in your chest." He then allegedly blamed the mom for making "a mess of things," claiming he and the girl were "in love" and planned to "run off together" when she turned 18.

"LISTEN TO YOUR DAUGHTER AND OUR LOVE STORY! SHE IS MY SOULMATE," he allegedly exclaimed, telling the mother she had "absolutely humiliated, broken, and shamed the most perfect of God's creations," referring to the teen.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was apprehended in Marion County this week; he remains in Marion County Jail without bond.

"Due to the nature of these crimes and the traveling nature of his profession, MCSO Major Crimes detectives and the FBI believe Ford may have additional victims across the United States," the Sheriff said in a statement, urging anyone with information about other potential victims to contact Detective Rivera at (352) 369-6749.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.