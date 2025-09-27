Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco, Shares Wedding Photos: See Her Gorgeous Gown!

Getty

The singer announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of wedding photos, polaroids, and videos, in which she showed off her gorgeous white wedding gown and other beautiful details.

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco -- they said "I do!"

On Saturday, Gomez, 33, revealed on Instagram that she and Blanco, 37, officially tied the knot, sharing a carousel of wedding photos, polaroids, and videos, in which she showed off her gorgeous white wedding gown, bouquet, and other beautiful details.

One of the sweet clips featured the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand, with Gomez looking back and smiling for the camera. Another video showed the singer fixing the record producer's bowtie, before she leans in for a kiss.

"🤍 9.27.25 🤍," Gomez captioned the post, below.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to send their congratulations to the happy couple, with Gomez's Rare Beauty writing, "so beyond happy for you two🥹🤍."

According to TMZ, both Gomez's dress and Blanco's black tuxedo were designed by Ralph Lauren.

The couple reportedly tied the knot at a private estate in Montecito in Santa Barbara, California, with many A-listers said to have attended the pair's ceremony, including Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

On Friday, TMZ obtained photos of Swift, 35, arriving in California for the wedding, with the pop star going undercover as her team held up black umbrellas. The outlet also shared photos of Martin, Short, and Rudd hanging out ahead of Gomez's rehearsal dinner that evening. It was reported on Saturday that Meryl Streep, who also stars in Only Murders in the Building, was not attending Gomez's wedding as she's in Milan for fashion week, with the actress appearing to be filming The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Gomez and Blanco first met in the studio when the former was a teenager. The pair went on to collaborate several times on Gomez's music over the years, before their relationship turned romantic in 2023. The two began dating privately that summer, and Gomez went public with their relationship by liking and commenting on fan account posts on Instagram in December 2023. She also shared a photo of herself and Blanco on her Instagram Story. The couple made their public debut at an NBA game in January 2024.

Last December, Gomez revealed her engagement to Blanco in an Instagram post, sharing a close-up photo of the ring, above.

The wedding comes a month after Gomez went on her bachelorette party trip in Mexico. The "Calm Down" singer shared a handful of photos from the celebrations, with her longtime pals Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courtney Lopez among those in attendance.

During a joint interview with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg in February 2025, Blanco revealed he knew his now-wife was the one after their first date, sharing that he told his mom as such.

"You know when you think you met the right person, you're like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different," Blanco said. "The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.' I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'"

Also during the conversation, the couple shared details about Gomez's engagement ring.

"She's spectacular," Blanco said of the ring, admitting that he "just tried not to f--k up" when it came to picking the diamond. "She's a marquise. Ever since the 'Good for You' days -- that was, gosh, so many years ago -- that's the diamond I've always dreamed of."

Blanco said he didn't have help while shopping for the ring, noting that Gomez casually dropped "hints" and showed him "designs."

"I'd be like, 'Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?' And then she changed her mind halfway through. It used to have huge baguettes on the side and then she was like, 'I don't want something that big,'" Blanco recalled, sharing what he and Gomez plan to do with the extra jewels.

"Yeah, so now I have extra baguettes and we're going to make earrings for her. She basically has three wedding rings," he said.