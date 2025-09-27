9 Stars Who Dished Advice About Long Distance Relationships

Instagram/Getty

It’s no secret that dating someone who lives across the country -- or even across the world -- can be a challenge. Long distance relationships can be complicated and can often be lonely when you’re apart from your partner for long periods of time. But if you’re willing to put in the work to maintain a LDR, it’s completely worth it ... at least according to these celebs. These stars have all been there and have dished their best advice for making long distance work, even when the going gets tough.

Find out what these stars had to say about LDRs ...

Khloé Kardashian

When Khloé Kardashian was dating ex Tristan Thompson, they were often long distance while Tristan was on the road playing basketball. At the time, Khloé stressed the importance of doing things together via FaceTime so it still felt like you were together.

“Nobody says dating long distance is easy ... The extra miles can sometimes make many aspects frustrating. Things can get complicated -- you might get sad and lonely at times,” Khloé shared on her website. “There might be hundreds or even thousands of miles between you two, but you can still share moments. Watch your favorite TV show over FaceTime or do something productive, like go for a run or organize your closets together.”

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban once shared their way of keeping the spark alive whenever they’re apart. Nicole explained that while Keith is on the road touring, he has vowed to keep in touch with her every night via a heartfelt love letter.

“For every single night he’s away, he leaves me a love letter. Every single night of our relationship,” Nicole shared with InStyle in 2014.

Prince Harry

Back when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the early days of their romance, the couple dated long distance -- but made sure that they didn’t go long without seeing one another. Looking back, Harry shared that they made it a priority to see each other as often as possible.

“I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So [that's how] -- we made it work,” he shared with BBC.

Claire Danes

For Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy, keeping in touch while they’re apart is so important. Claire shared that they’re constantly texting whenever they’re long distance -- and she’s sure to keep it light and fun, acting as if they’re still in the same place.

“We talk a lot, we text a lot, we send each other photos of our toes -- dumb stuff. I think it’s dangerous when you go into reporting mode, when you just kind of list things you’ve done that day. Sometimes you just kind of have to act as if you were with each other and not say anything terribly significant,” she shared in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams

Before Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams officially tied the knot, the couple had to date long distance for a period of time. Reflecting on their time apart, Troian shared that it always helped them to have future adventures planned so that they had something to look forward to.

“Patrick and I always have different adventures planned,” she told Us Weekly. “A lot of air miles ... You make it work!”

Miles Teller

Unlike most couples who try to keep in touch via text while they’re apart, Miles Teller says he thinks long distance couples should actually be texting less. For his wife Keleigh and himself, Miles says they prefer to save all their fun stories for an end-of-day catch up.

“There’s times that a text is appropriate. Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you’re texting somebody everything you’re doing throughout the day, there’s no catch up,” he once told Elle. “It removes the recap. I think that’s important.”

Orlando Bloom

Although Orlando Bloom’s relationship with Katy Perry didn’t work out, he did dish some important advice for any couples who end up having to date long distance. Orlando explained that it’s all about creating a foundation so that when you’re apart, you still feel close to your significant other.

“You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together,” he told People.

Ashley Graham

Before Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their children, they ended up living apart while Justin was working as a cinematographer in Los Angeles and Ashley was modeling in New York City. In order to make it work, Ashley explained that the couple made a rule they wouldn’t go more than two weeks without seeing one another.

“We have a rule. We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy,” Ashley told ET.

Alexis Ohanian

Before Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams welcomed their children, they often spent time apart while they were both on the road pursuing their careers. While they get the chance to spend more time together as a family now, Alexis said that when they were long distance they made it work by truly cherishing the time they had together.