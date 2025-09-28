Benny Blanco Takes Fans Inside Selena Gomez Wedding as Love from Famous Friends Pours In

Instagram

One day after Gomez revealed that she and Blanco officially tied the knot with a carousel of wedding photos and videos, Benny shares more intimate behind-the-scenes moments in a post captioned, "i married a real life disney princess."

Selena Gomez is a married woman and her friends and family could not be happier. Gomez, 33, broke the news herself with a carousel of photos and video of her big day with Benny Blanco, 37, after two years of dating. Benny himself was among the first to comment on Selena's post, writing, "my wife in real life."

The next day, the groom shared some of his own photos from the event, including some intimate candid moments with his new bride, including a closeup shot of their rings, and one of the newlyweds snuggling in bed. "i married a real life disney princess," he captioned his share.

The couple reportedly tied the knot at a private estate in Montecito in Santa Barbara, California, with many A-listers said to have attended the pair's ceremony, including Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

On Friday, TMZ obtained photos of Swift, 35, arriving in California for the wedding, with the pop star going undercover as her team held up black umbrellas. The outlet also shared photos of Martin, Short, and Rudd hanging out ahead of Gomez's rehearsal dinner that evening.

Other celebrities who weren't there in person quickly jumped on to Gomez's post to share their excitement for the happy couple, with Camila Cabello commenting, "love looks good on you" and "😍🥹🥹🥹." Timbland jumped into the comments of Blanco's Sunday share to write, "Congrats my brother."

Amy Schumer added, "Breathtaking 😍," while Lily Collins offered, "The most love to you both ever!!!! ❤️❤️❤️." The couple also got love in the form of likes from SZA, Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney, according to The Daily Mail.

Julia Michaels chimed in to comment, "So happy for you both 🥹🥹🥹." Rachael Ray decalred them, "Everyone’s favorite couple! So happy for you guys! 🧡" and Gordon Ramsay added, "So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx."

Even her show's official social media account got in on the celebration, commenting, "Our Mabel is MARRIED. 🥹🤍." Meanwhile, Hulu added, "This is everything and more 🤍✨."