Jennifer Lopez Explains Why Ben Affleck Divorce Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Getty

In a new interview, Lopez opens up about her whirlwind second romance with Ben Affleck that ended in divorce, sharing how work on her her latest film project, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' helped her realize things were falling apart.

Jennifer Lopez has been single again for just over a year after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, as reported by TMZ at the time. Reflecting on the end of her marriage, Lopez calls the breakup "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Lopez and Affleck captured the heart of the nation again when they reconnected after decades apart and rekindled their romance, this time making it all the way to the altar. Unfortunately, this second romance didn't last, with the couple calling it quits last year.

Now, in a new interview with CBS News Sunday Mornings in promotion of her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, with Affleck as an executive producer, Lopez explains why she now looks at their divorce as a positive in her life.

"Because it changed me," she explained, before clarifying, "It didn't change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow."

While the marriage ended in 2024, filming on Kiss of the Spider Woman was happening while she and Affleck were still married, and experiencing marital problems. That experience created an interesting juxtaposition for Lopez, which was both challenging and eye-opening.

At the same time, she credits Affleck's involvement on this project that's come to mean so much to her, saying, "The movie wouldn't' have been made if it wasn't for him and his production company Artists Equity.

She said she told her husband that "this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it" and he and his company then agreed to finance her dream. "I will always give him that credit," Lopez said.

On the personal side, though, things were different, with Lopez admitting, "It was a really tough time." She agreed with the description that the experience of making the film also served as a bit of a "refuge" for her.

"It was hard not think of stuff," she said. "It was like the best and the worst of times, in away, because every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great," she explained. "And it was just like, 'How do I reconcile this?'"

"But you get through it," she continued, before declaring the whole tumultuous experience as something she now looks back on as something that was positive for her, helping her to grow as a person and "become more self-aware."

"I'm a different person than I was last year," she declared.

As for where she is now, Lopez says she's happy. "This summer is probably the best summer I've ever had. I had so much fun," she said. "I'm able to enjoy things more and be so much more grateful for them that I'm able to enjoy them more."

"I realized that the joy is in living in these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you," she explained.

"For the lessons that it brings and for all the triumphs that it brings. And the hard times are the lessons, and you have to understand that," she continued. "And once you do, everything just becomes a little bit lighter and you can really, really fly."

I feel like, if that hadn't have happened," Lopez said of her divorce, "I wouldn't understand that."