Murder Suspect Admits to Multiple Killings in Jailhouse Interview, 'Not Gonna Lose Any Sleep Over It'

KGET/YouTube

After being charged with murder in the death of a woman found in a burned-out mobile home, the suspect tells KGET he blacks out when angry, hasn't felt human since taking his first life at 17, and when asked what his sentence should be after claiming he'd killed six people, said, "I'd probably get rid of me."

A murder suspect in California got candid about his alleged crimes after he was arrested in relation to the shocking death of a woman, found in a burned-out house on August 9 in Oildale, just a few miles north of Bakersfield.

Both Daniel Graham, 41, and Misha Allen, 42, were arrested nine days later and charged with first degree murder for the death of Roxana Jo Kelley, 62. In a jailhouse interview with Bakersfield NBC affiliate KGET, Graham not only admitted to this crime on camera, but several others, as well.

Talking with reporter Connor Dore, Graham compared Kelley's death to his other alleged victims, claiming that she was the first woman he'd ever killed. "I feel sorry about what happened to Roxanne but you know, it is what it is," he said.

By way of an explanation, Graham added, "I can be your best friend ... I can be your worst nightmare."

In the case of Kelley, Graham alleged that her death came as the result of a large unpaid debt she owed him. He said that he confronted her at her home in an effort to get her to pay up, but she purportedly refused and called him several slurs. He said from there, he just lost control.

"I just-- I choked her out," he told Dore. "I ran behind her and put her in a headlock ... and I just blacked out. That happens to me when I get angry, and that's the only female I've ever got with like that and took her life. All my other victims have been males."

Graham's Life of Drugs and Death

According to Graham, there have been a total of six victims who have died at his hands, including Gay, with an even split of three murdered in his hometown of Gallup, New Mexico, and the other three since he had moved to California.

The news station notes that Graham has an extensive criminal history in Gallup, spanning 20 cases and more than 20 years, from 2004 to earlier this year. He told the outlet that he also began his addiction to crystal meth while living in Gallup, saying that his problems with drugs stemmed from childhood sexual abuse.

Most of his brushes with the law in Gallup have involved drug possession or burglary. There is one accusation of battery on a peace officer and another for aggravated assault, but none for killing anyone. In his interview with KGET, Graham declined to offer any additional details on most of those alleged killings, or any additional names, according to KGET.

Instead, Graham kept the focus on his feelings about himself in this situation, telling the outlet, "I haven't seen myself as a human being in a long time, since I was 17 years old, since I took my first life." KGET notes that through Dore's interview with Graham, the suspect continuously referred to himself as a "monster" or a "beast."

He did offer some details of that first alleged murder, claiming that it came after he learned a man was molesting a child in his family -- so he decided to take matters into his own hands and eliminate this threat to his family member by shooting him.

"I kept my enemy close and invited him to go to a lake with me and went out, had some beers, and went to take a piss, walked up behind him and popped him," he explained casually.

When asked if he felt guilty about all of his alleged victims, Graham replied, "A couple, yeah. But a couple -- not gonna lose any sleep over it."

He was further asked if he thought it might do some good at this time for him to name his other victims so that their families might gain some peace in at least knowing how their loved one died. "Probably," Graham admitted, "but I stopped being good a long time ago."

Kelley's Death

Graham said that his intentions behind agreeing to be interviewed by KGET was to do some good for his co-defendant, Allen. He insisted on camera that she was not there on the night of the fire, which investigators believe was set the night before Kelley's body was found. Graham insisted that it wasn't Allen who was with him, but another as-yet-unidentified woman.

In the case of her death, Graham did offer more details to KGET about what happened. The station notes that he was on parole from a 2020 case at the time of her death, reporting in a previous story that he'd been convicted on felony charges including first-degree burglary, credit card fraud, conspiracy, resisting arrest, and threatening a school employee.

He reportedly has two other ongoing cases, one involving burglary, grand theft, petty theft with two prior convictions and misdemeanor trespassing on railroad property. In the other, he's charged with having an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and showing unlawful registration to an officer.

He was sentenced to six years, eight months in prison on the felony convictions and was out on parole at the time of the fire. He was allegedly working as a bodyguard for a meth dealer at the volatile mobile home park, which has been the scene of five arson fires, as well as multiple murders and shootings in just the past few months.

"I started working for one of the girls there as an enforcer," Graham told Dore. "She was a dope dealer and I was basically one of her bodyguards. One of her other body guards is actually in here, Kody Ellis. KGET reports that Ellis is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man at the trailer park on August 25 -- in an incident unrelated to Kelley's murder.

Despite the admission on camera, KGET previously reported that both Graham and Allen pleaded not guilty at the Kern County Superior Court on August 20. Both are being held without bail.

At the time, the cause of Kelley's death was still under investigation. Family and neighbors purportedly told detectives with Kern County that they saw Kelley arrive at her home with a man and a woman, with all three going inside. Then, the man and the woman reportedly left, taking Kelley's car, shortly after which the fire broke out.