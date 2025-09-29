Kody Brown & Robyn Decide Whether They Want to Welcome Another Wife to Family on Sister Wives

TLC

Robyn reacts as Kody says his "primary motivation" for adding another wife would be for sex, before the pair reveal where they stand on the issue now.

Are Kody Brown and sole remaining wife Robyn ready to add to their family?

That was the big question on Sunday's season premiere of Sister Wives, as the couple debated whether they were truly monogamous now after previously being part of a polygamous marriage.

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He would then go on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014. But they didn't stay one big happy family in the end.

Christine was the first to split from Kody, leaving in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. Janelle soon followed, ending her relationship with him a year later. Then, in January 2023, Meri confirmed hat she and Kody were also done for good.

"It all came together and then they all just left. Like we’re monogamous, but we didn’t choose that," Kody said on Sunday's new hour, before a date night with Robyn where they recalled a family member asking her whether she was still in a plural marriage.

"I wasn't quite sure what to say to him. I didn't want to speak for you. I feel like if this is still something that's a part of me, then wouldn't I live it?" she shared, as Kody brought up how she had "turned down qualified, worthy individuals for marriage because they weren't going to live plural marriage" before she met Kody.

"If I'd have been pursuing you and I didn't have other wives, how would you have treated it?" he wondered, as she admitted she "would have said the same thing to you."

She then added that if they found someone who "really wanted a relationship with me as well as with you, not just you, and then we had a guarantee that it was going to be OK and it was going to be wonderful and it was going to be what I always dreamed it was supposed to be," then she'd do it all over again.

"There's something I want maybe more than you do," Kody then said, as Robyn clarified he was referring to sex.

"My primary motivation, I'm afraid, at this state in my life, would be how good looking she is," he then said of adding to the mix, insisting. "I'm not kidding" as Robyn began to laugh. She, meanwhile, told him, "And that would be the very worst season ... you don't understand how you're coming across" -- before calling him a "pig" in a confessional.

He, however, said, "I'm a guy and I don't freaking care."

"For me, I'm like, OK, well, so you have the real relationship with me, but then she's what, a concubine? It should be more than that, for sure," Robyn continued in a confessional. "Most women want commitment. They want love, they want tenderness, they want companionship, they want honesty and depth and and emotional intimacy."

He then agreed that getting another wife just for season "wasn't a good enough reason" to risk what he and Robyn have.

"I'm getting really honest with you here. Just take the sex out completely," he shared in his own confessional. "She would have to adore Robyn so much that I would never, ever have to worry about whether she was competing with Robyn for my love and affection."

As he told her that he's "just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman," he said in a confessional that when Robyn was first added to the family, she was "Welcomed" by the other wives -- but claimed that all changed after the honeymoon, when they had sex. Referring to his past polygamist marriage as a "mess," he said he was "done" with polygamy.

"So, it's you and me, baby. Monogamy, does it work for you? Will it work for you?" he then asked, as she nodded affirmatively and insister, "It sounds good. I'm good, I'm good, I'm good." They then sealed it with a kiss and pinkie promise, before Robyn said the decision to go the monogamous route is a "hard" one -- and one that "goes against some things in me, some like deep parts of myself."