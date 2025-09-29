Kristen Bell Wishes She Hooked Up with More People Before Marrying Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert

Appearing on Dax's podcast, Bell's Nobody Wants This costar Justine Lupe also revealed how she convinced Kristen she was drinking her urine in one weeks-long ruse Shepard called the "most incredible prank ever."

Kristen Bell and her Nobody Wants This costar Justine Lupe appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast this week -- hosted by Bell's husband Dax Shepard and Monica Padman -- and fans were treated to some details about their sexual history and one epic prank pulled on the set of the Netflix show.

While Lupe was talking about her dating past, Dax quipped, "You've had a lot of lovers" -- prompting the actress to say, "I dated a lot in my 20s, I did. I didn't have a lot of long term relationships. I kinda did like 6 months, 3 months, all through my 20s, back to back."

"Kristen is a little regretful," Shepard then interjected, before jokingly adding, "She was very active. She was very sexually active and she wishes she was even more sexually active."

Bell did, however, admit she wishes she had "butterflied around a little bit more" and racked up a few more numbers before settling down.

"On a scale of 1-10, how sexually active were you in your 20s?" Padman wondered, with Bell revealing, "4. And I just maybe wish I would have gone [to 6]."

Lupe, meanwhile, said she believes she was a "healthy 6" herself in her 20s.

The conversation then switched gears to the bond between Bell and Lupe, which they were able to form pretty early into filming the hit Netflix series. In fact, they bonded so quickly, Justine was able to pull off one damn impressive prank while they were filming the first season.

"Justine goes, 'Do you ever do this, do you ever like .. the first urine of the day, you drink. The first urine of the day, the first pee of the day, you drink. To reinstall your minerals?" Bell recalled Lupe saying to her one day on set. "And they called, 'Action!' right after that sentence and we get out of this car and do the scene and we reset and I go, 'Wait, what?' She goes, 'I just started it, but I think it's really been helping me, do you do it?' I go, 'No, I don't think that's right.'"

Things escalated from there, with Lupe saying she then brought some fake pee to work in a canteen. Per Bell, who is known for being nosy, she then listened to Justine asking someone over the phone, "Can you do me a favor. In my fridge, there's like a Yeti container ... can you send it up? I don't know what the HR is about this, but I feel like I should tell you it's urine."

Lupe went to great lengths to keep up the ruse, saying she also "pre-prepared an AI generated article about pee being good for you," which she had handy on her cellphone to show Bell when she asked about it ... which she did.

"I went, 'Justiney, where are you getting this info? 'It's waste, honey, it's waste!'" exclaimed Bell, who said that while the article was convincing enough, she still wanted to do her own research. Kristen then asked a doctor friend about it, who said it sounded "insane," but didn't think it would hurt Lupe. With that, Bell said she then suggested multivitamins to her costar, who replied by saying she was already taking them, to get the "most effective pee."

"And I drank it in front of you once," added Lupe, before Bell recalled Justine making eye contact with her before taking a sip and then sucking on a mint after. "It was such a performance," said the Veronica Mars alum.

Lupe, meanwhile, said she went to great lengths to make sure Bell didn't actually "drink her own piss," even recruiting costars Adam Brody and Timothy Simons to help out. Shepard said he was actually shocked Bell didn't try it out herself, before Kristen revealed how the prank came to an end.

"She shows up with a cooler, about 18x15in, and she says, 'I have a present for you.' I look at the cooler and said, 'I hope it's a puppy.' She opened it up and I see three different sized mason jars," recalled Bell, saying they all had different colored liquid in them. "I was very calculated at this point, like, 'Do not hurt this girl's feelings, how do you get her away form this idea without poo-pooing it?' I said, 'Is this your urine.' She said, 'Yes, we saved 3 of the best batches for you. They're super high quality, mineralized.'"

"They're leaking, smells disgusting. I took a beat ... I said, 'Justine, no, I don't want this," she said, claiming the moment was actually caught on video, since they were on set. "And it was really hard for me. 'I cannot drink your pee.' And then she said, 'April Fools!' ... and it was April 1. It was 4-5 weeks worth of material."

"This is the most incredible prank ever," Shepard declared, while Bell said she has "never felt more loved in my entire life" because of Lupe's commitment to the bit.