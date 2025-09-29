Cheerleader Accused of Hiding Dead Baby Details Birth - Plus, Labor Photos, Searches in Court Records

Lexington Police Department

The 21-year-ol University of Kentucky student was arrested and accused of concealing the birth of her baby and then hiding the deceased infant in a closet wrapped in a towel, inside a black trash bag.

New details have emerged in the case of the University of Kentucky cheerleader accused of giving birth in secret and then hiding the body of her deceased baby in a closet.

Laken Snelling, 21, was arrested on August 31 and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. Her baby was found wrapped in a towel, inside a black trash bag at her off-campus home.

Court records obtained by CBS affiliate WKYT detail what Snelling told authorities about the day her baby was born, while her phone revealed searches related to her pregnancy, and even photos of her labor, some of which were deleted, per authorities.

According to the document, Snelling told police that she gave birth but did not believe at first that her son was alive. She told them that she later passed out, falling on top of the baby, per the outlet, and when she woke up, he had turned blue and purple.

At this point, Snelling said that she felt certain the baby was dead, and so she wrapped him up "like a burrito," per NewsNation, and lay next to him on the floor, explaining that doing so "gave her comfort." She then reportedly admitted to cleaning up and putting the baby in the closet, where it was ultimately found "wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag," according to the arrest affidavit cited by LEX18.

When questioned by authorities, Snelling "admitted to giving birth" and to "concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel."

After allegedly placing her baby in the closet, the affidavit obtained by WKYT says that she went to her school, but not to class. She also stated that she went to McDonald's and visited the University of Kentucky student clinic, but "did not go inside." Ultimately, she just went home.

As TooFab previously reported, police in Lexington were dispatched to Snelling's residence on August 27, around 10:30am, for an "unresponsive infant"; they announced the baby deceased at the scene. The affidavit states that the call did not come from Snelling and she was not present when police arrived. They determined the baby had been dead three to four hours.

According to NewsNation's review of the affidavit, Snelling's roommates indicated they'd heard loud noises the night of the baby's birth, but Snelling told them that she had fainted from not eating and was going to go see a doctor. It was reportedly a roommate who first found the baby when investigating her room after she'd left the apartment.

After she was picked up by police on August 31, Snelling was taken to police headquarters and then later to UK hospital. It was there she reportedly told staff that her baby had displayed some fetal movement, including a "whimper," per the affidavit.

Investigators conduced a search warrant on her phone, where they found searches related to pregnancy, and more specifically "concealed or hidden pregnancy." They also reported finding photos that appeared to be of Snelling in labor

The affidavit states that some of those photos had been deleted, leading police to believe "other items could have also been deleted in an attempt to hide any evidence of the pregnancy, birth and newborn baby."

The University of Kentucky told the outlet that Snelling "has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three season," before referring all other questions to police. Snelling was a senior at the time and elected to withdraw from the University, a spokesperson told People.

A TikTok account appearing to belong to Snelling was last updated back in June. In her most recent video, the college student revealed some of her goals -- one of which included being a mother.

On Friday, Snelling appeared before a judge, where she was supported by approximately 10 former classmates, according to People, and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Her appearance lasted less than a minute, but paves the way for her case to not be heard before a grand jury.

On September 2, Snelling was formally charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant. She entered a not guilty plea on all of the charges.

An autopsy proved inconclusive in determining the baby's cause of death, with the Fayette County Coroner saying that more testing, including "extensive microscopic analyses" will be needed to determine both the cause of death and the baby's gestational age, per WKYT.

"I understand the community’s concern and sensitivity surrounding the death of a child," said coroner Gary Ginn in his report. "We are conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered."

WLWT reports that Snelling was released on a $100,000 bond in late August and is currently living with her parents in Tennessee, where she is being monitored through an ankle bracelet.

While there is no set date yet for Snelling's appearance before the Lexington grand jury, the outlet reports it is next scheduled to meet in October.