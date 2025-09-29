Madison De La Garza Visits Late Daughter's Grace One Year After Death Following Emergency C-Section

Instagram

The Desperate Housewives alum's sister, Demi Lovato, commented on her tribute post, sending love to her sister while saying her late daughter "is always with u."

Madison De La Garza visited her late daughter's grave on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The Desperate Housewives star -- who played Eva Longoria's daughter Juanita Solis on the show, and is also sister to Demi Lovato -- shared a tribute to daughter Xiomara over the weekend, posting a photo of her visiting resting place.

"happy heavenly 1st birthday my angel. mommy and daddy love you sweet baby Xiomara 🤍," wrote the 23-year-old. Lovato also commented on the post, writing, "i love u so much.. u r so strong and xo is always with u. happy birthday sweet angel 🖤"

The pair's mother Dianna commented as well, saying, "Baby Xiomara will always be loved and she will always be watching over us all. I know this is hard for all of us but we are here for you. Fly high my sweet first Granddaughter. 💔"

In October 2024, De La Garza revealed the sad news that she and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell's newborn baby girl died shortly after she was born via emergency C-section the month prior.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," Madison wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

At the time, Lovato commented on the post, writing, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever. 💔."