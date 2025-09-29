Daughter, 11, Stabbed After Throwing Herself on Mom to Protect Her from Dad's Attack: Police

Getty Stock Photo

Six total people were injured after the girl's grandparents also suffered injuries trying to protect their daughter from her estranged husband's shocking attack after he'd tracked her down and broke in through a window.

A young girl is being lauded as a hero after she threw herself on top of her mother in an effort to protect her from her own father's stabbing attack on Sunday.

Police in Redstone Township in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, responded to a call of a "domestic-related stabbing incident" at approximately 12:30 p.m., as reported by ABC affiliate WTAE, after Richard Cody Hall, 33, allegedly broke through a rear window of his in-law's home in an attempt to get at his estranged wife.

The victim and her two children, an 8-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, had recently moved in with the woman's parents in an effort to get away from Hall after she'd filed for divorce. The woman had also obtained a protective order against Hall, according to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele.

The DA explained to Law & Crime that Hall allegedly entered the home through the broken window and made his way to the main bedroom, where he found his wife and immediately started punching and stabbing her. It was amid this attack that Aubele said that the man's daughter "threw herself" on top of her mother to protect her, suffering a "very substantial" stab wound to her arm as a result of the relentless attack.

Nevertheless, "That's the reason her mother is still alive," Aubele said of the young girl's brave act.

After the girl interrupted the fight, her grandparents also got involved in an effort to save their daughter and stop Hall. In the ensuing struggle, the victim's mother was allegedly stabbed, and her father was repeatedly kicked in the head, according to Aubele, while Hall repeatedly told his father-in-law he wanted to kill him.

The youngest son, meanwhile, ran to a neighbor's house for help, and it was this that led to the 911 call. After police arrived on the scene, they quickly spotted Hall and were able to detain him. According to the arrest report reviewed by Law & Crime, Hall had allegedly stabbed himself after the attack on his wife, daughter, and in-laws.

"There's absolutely no excuse for what happened yesterday, regardless of what issues you have in your marriage," Aubele told NBC affiliate WPXI. "It's not an excuse to stab four people."

In total, a press release from Pennsylvania State Police seen by CBS News states that state troopers found six people who had been involved in the "altercation" and suffered injuries, though it does not clarify if those six people constitute the victim, her children, her parents, and her estranged husband, or anyone else who may have become involved.

Two of the individuals mentioned by PSP were flown to trauma centers, while three others were taken to the hospital for treatment. One person was treated on the scene and released. All injured parties are expected to fully recover.

"It’s not the first time she’s protected her mother from this man," Aubele told WPXI.

Hall is currently at the hospital receiving treatment for what police believe were self-inflicted injuries. Afterward, he will be transported to Fayette County Jail. He is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and harassment, and endangering the welfare of children.

"We're extremely grateful that this wasn't worse," Aubele said. "We can't say enough about the actions of this 11-year old girl."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.