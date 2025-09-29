Walton Goggins Reacts to Pete Davidson Prediction Fans Will 'Turn' on Him Like Pedro Pascal

Getty

"It's like, we build everybody up and now it's so fast to turn," said Davidson in a new interview, predicting Goggins "will be next" to experience the backlash of sudden success.

Walton Goggins says bring on the oversaturation!

The White Lotus actor took to his Instagram page on Sunday to react to comments Pete Davidson said about fame in a recent interview, an interview in which the SNL alum predicted Goggins will be the next celebrity to have fans turn on them simply for being in so many projects after sudden success.

In the interview, Davidson first brought up Pedro Pascal as an example.

"Look at Pedro Pascal right now. F--king two years ago he's a hardworking, great actor. He's worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, f--king blows up so f--king hard, everyone's like, 'Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy,'" said Davidson, referring to Pascal's spotlight blowing up thanks to roles on The Mandalorian, The Last of Us and Fantastic Four. "And then a year later, he's, like, in everything now because he's hot and big and everyone's like, 'Go the f--k away, dude.'"

"They're gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next," Davidson then predicted. "We build everybody up and now it's so fast to turn. It's within months."

Goggins saw The Hollywood Reporter's article about Davidson's comments and responded to them on social media, noting that he and Davidson -- who was "talking about his own experience" -- don't know each other, but he appreciated "the heads up."

"We agree on one thing … Pedro Pascal isn't a good man, He's a great man. A dear friend of mine. As a 53 yr old I'm acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life," Goggins wrote. "I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don't blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I'm tired of saying them."

"I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about … not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition," he continued. "So if you see something with my name on it I encourage you not to click on it … unless you want to … and if you do … I appreciate the support."

"See to me, being included in this headline isn't a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!!" he then exclaimed. "I've had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you ... of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years. Way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn't take one back."

He then concluded, "So … If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I'm guilty as charged. And If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability … if this is my fate… Well… F--k it. I'm going to enjoy the F--K OUT OF IT."

While Goggins has been working steadily in Hollywood since the early '90s -- appearing in Marvel movies, Quentin Tarantino films and series including Sons of Anarchy, The Righteous Gemstones and Justified, earning an Emmy nom for the latter -- his spotlight really blew up over the last year thanks to his work in both Fallout and The White Lotus.