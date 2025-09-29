Everything We Know About Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Daughters, Sunday and Faith

Getty

While Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's shocking split rocks Hollywood, it's also affected the lives of their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

The two, who tied the knot back in 2006, have allegedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer -- with TMZ reporting Kidman has been caring for the couple's two daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

The two share Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. Kidman welcomed Sunday Rose in 2008, two years after marrying Urban on June 25, 2006 and Faith Margaret in 2010. Kidman also shares two children with ex Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor.

Keep reading to learn more about the two teens.

Sunday Rose

Kidman's father, Antony, suggested the name Sunday in honor of the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed, telling The Daily Telegraph, "the name Sunday struck me as being a nice name for a woman, so my wife and I mentioned it."

When Sunday was young, Urban and Kidman relocated to Tennessee, where she picked up a southern accent.

"My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl," Kidman told PEOPLE in 2016 of Sunday and Faith. "They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

It wasn't long before Sunday started following in her mom and dad's footsteps and was cast in a school play.

"My daughter just got cast in her school play," she said. "So, that's been the main priority, learning lines with her," Kidman told E! News at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Urban and Kidman kept Sunday and Faith away from the limelight for as long as possible, making their red carpet debut just recently in April 2024. Kidman was being honored at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where the family arrived in support of their mom's accomplishments in film.

Then Sunday's time to shine began. She made her runway debut later that year at 16 years old in October at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. She graced the catwalk in a sleeveless white dress with black knee socks and open-toe pumps.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long," Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published at the time. "So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day's finally here."

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that. Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," Urban told PEOPLE at the time.

Sunday's modeling career comes after Kidman told Victoria Beckham in a Vogue Australia interview in September 2023 that, "she's about to turn 16, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time."

"That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like, 'No, no more.' It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her," she added.

Sunday has continued her modelling career, appearing in a TikTok video for Vogue in March 2025 when she walked for Miu Miu again during Paris Fashion Week.

"I kind of feel like I've been able to express myself more this time," she said after sharing she felt more "confident" the second time around.

Speaking to Nylon in August 2025, the 17-year-old model said her famous parents gave her two rules when she was breaking into the industry.

"There are two big rules," she told the publication. "The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

Faith Margaret

Kidman and Urban welcomed their youngest daughter Faith Margaret to the world in 2010.

After her appearance at Kidman's AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, Faith supported her mom at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women In Entertainment gala in December 2024, where Kidman was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

While Sunday has been slowly making a name for herself in the fashion world, at 14 years old, Faith has already appeared alongside her mom in a beauty campaign.

Kidman was named as Clé de Peau Beauté's new global ambassador earlier this year, where she kicked off her reign by featuring in a stunning campaign with Faith.

She appeared wearing her own classic black ensemble and sweetly embraces Kidman for a tender mother-daughter moment.

"My other daughter [Sunday Rose] is modeling now, and so when they said, 'Would Faith be in this with you?' I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this?' And she was like, 'Yes.' So we flew out together, and we were able to just have fun on the set," Nicole told PEOPLE.

"It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get," she continued. "She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"

