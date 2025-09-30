Big Brother Season 27 Winner Ashley Hollis Shades 'Cry Baby' Runner-Up Vince Panaro

CBS

Ashley Hollis is rubbing her Big Brother win in runner-up Vince Panaro's face ... this after seeing what he's been saying about her behind her back.

The reality star took to Instagram to celebrate her success, while also calling Vince a "cry baby" alongside a video of him talking smack about her throughout the season.

"There's truly no better feeling than beating a cry baby in 6-1 vote whewww 🥳🤭🤭🤭🤭😉🍾," Ashley wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 29. Vince, it should be noted, was known for crying quite a bit throughout the season.

"Should've gotten me out week one babes! Oh wait, you failed at that because I won the power of veto and took myself off the block! #itsquietaintnobacktalk 😏 #bb27 🤫🤫 #teamashley."

Ashley wasn't the only BB star celebrating her win either. Soon after sharing the spicy post, alum Leah Peters commented, "Siri play itty bitty piggy by Nicki Minaj." She also added, "I mean…. Clocked 😭"

Fellow Season 27 contestant Jimmy Heagerty III commented as well, writing, "Get her jade."

So far, Panaro hasn't responded to her post.

Hollis was crowned the winner of Big Brother season 27 in a 6-1 vote during the live finale on Sunday, September 28.

She landed in the final two by defeating Morgan Pope in the third part of the final Head of Household competition. With her win, she was able to pick who she wanted to evict -- and who she wanted to take to the final vote -- selecting Morgan, believing she'd have a better chance beating Vince with the jury vote. The risk paid off.

The attorney took home the $750,000 cash prize and revealed to Entertainment Weekly she wants to use the money to pay her family back for their support over the years.

In her final speech to the jury, she reflected on how she "changed the trajectory" of her game throughout season 27, strategically hiding her true profession as a lawyer and intentionally dumbing herself down to lower her threat level.

After winning the jury's vote she admitted to Us Weekly that there were no hard feelings towards Vince.

"I actually did really grow to like Vince as a person throughout the game. He really is a nice guy,” she told the publication on Sunday. "Didn’t understand his gameplay and his dream management and giving people false hope. Didn't really understand that part. But as a person, Vince was a nice guy overall."