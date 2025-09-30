Eric Dane Vows to Fight ALS 'Until Last Breath' for His Daughters

Getty

"I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids," the Grey's Anatomy star said in his first appearance since missing the 2025 Emmys in September.

Eric Dane is not giving up hope when it comes to his fight against ALS.

The Grey's Anatomy star -- who revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in April to the world -- is determined to be at every milestone for his daughters.

"I wanna ring every bell," the 52-year-old told California congressman Eric Swalwell in a TikTok video shared by the politician on Sept. 29 from their meeting in Washington D.C.

"I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The actor shares daughters Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, with his wife of almost 20 years, Rebecca Gayheart.

"I wanna be there for all that. So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one," the Euphoria actor added.

Dane was joined by doctors and representatives from the I AM ALS organization, who spoke with the congressman Swalwell about federal funding towards research for the incurable neurological disease.

"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with," Dane said.

"It so often takes all this time for these people to be diagnosed. Well, then it precludes them from being part of these clinical trials," he added. "That's why Act for ALS is so great because it broadens the access for everybody."

It is Dane's first appearance since missing the 2025 Emmys last month. The television star was set to present during the ceremony, however was not present during the evening.

Gayheart has opened up about the debilitating disease and how the family are "taking it day by day."

"We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," she told PEOPLE earlier this week at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking. My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time," added the actress and model.

"I mean, we're definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together, and Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not, but yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why," she continued. "It's a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure. I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad."

Dane first announced he had been diagnosed with ALS in April in a statement with PEOPLE.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," added Dane, who stars as Cal Jacobs on the HBO series. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, often called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes loss of muscle control and the disease gets worse over time.

Gayheart and Dane tied the knot in 2004. The former filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. However, they never settled their divorce. Dane's announcement about his diagnosis came a month after Gayheart requested to dismiss her divorce filing.

In an interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America in June, Dane opened up about a terrifying moment when the couple's daughter, Georgia, saved his life while the family was on a boat during a family trip following his diagnosis.