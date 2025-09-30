Jimmy Kimmel Rips 'Vice President Maybelline' JD Vance as Show Heads to Brooklyn

YouTube

Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump's plea to declassify the Amelia Earhart files -- before hitting back at Vance's "bulls--t" claims Kimmel is not "funny" and his "ratings aren't very good."

Jimmy Kimmel has kicked off his seventh annual Brooklyn week and he's back broadcasting to 100% of the country.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! late night talk show host has arrived in New York City and was met with a thunderous applause from his hometown on Monday, September 29. "This time last week, I was applying to be a hostess at Buffalo Wild Wings, and here we are," he began, before thanking locals for their support.

The 57-year-old opened his first show of the week -- on the opposite side of the country from where he usually films -- with a monologue featuring more jokes about President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The first time Kimmel mentioned the president's name, it was met with "boos" from the audience. Kimmel joked about President Trump ordering his administration to declassify files about Amelia Earhart.

"The president has been hard at work coming up with all sorts of nonsense to distract us from the Epstein files," Kimmel joked before sharing Trump's announcement on the Earhart files.

"'Thank you for your attention on this matter,'" Kimmel read from Trump's Truth post before adding, "We had no attention to that matter."

"Unless her final flight was to Epstein's island, no one cares," Kimmel exclaimed. "At least he made it to the Es in the files. That's progress. Tomorrow, we'll get to the Ebert files, we'll finally found out what happened to Siskel!"

Kimmel also told jokes at the expense of the New York Mets, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and "Vice President Maybelline," aka JD Vance in his monologue.

The host showed a clip of Vance on Fox News, saying that Kimmel is not "funny" and his "ratings aren't very good" -- which, again, was met with boos from the studio audience.

"I have some good news for you J-Dog, we're back on all the stations," Kimmel said with a smug smile as the audience cheered. "Every home, every farm, every strip club and every prison in America. Sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt your bulls--t."

"My ratings aren't very good? Last time I checked your ratings are somewhere between a hair in your salad and chlamydia," the late night host said of Vance, before joking that the President and the Vice President wear more makeup than "Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga combined."

Kimmel has five shows in Brooklyn, kicking off the first show with Ryan Reynolds, Josh Johnson and Public Enemy on Monday night.

Kimmel noted he was unsure if the show would make it to the Brooklyn week after the six-day hiatus the show had after being pulled off the air on September 17.