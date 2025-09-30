Kate Gosselin Asks for Prayers from Hospital Bed: 'I'm Scared'

Getty/TikTok

Gosselin didn't give too many details in her cryptic post -- telling her followers on TikTok that "emergencies don't care about schedules" while asking for prayers.

Kate Gosselin is asking fans to keep her in their prayers.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum took to her TikTok late Monday night to share a photo of her from the hospital, hooked up to an IV and a pulse oximeter.

"Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow," she wrote over the image. "I will be fine, but I'm scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks guys."

In the caption, she added, "Emergencies don't care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead! Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow? I'd really appreciate it! Don't worry, story time to follow when I'm able! Love you guys! I'll be back as soon as I can!"

One of her followers commented on the post, writing, "You are a strong woman who can do hard things! Praying to Jesus for your comfort and healing. ✝️😇" To that, Gosselin responded, "Thank you! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!"

Someone else wrote, "Sending love and positive energy! I hope you are okay! You are loved by so many❤" -- to which she replied, "Awww [omg] thank you."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Her hospitalization comes as Gosselin has been posting a lot of life updates to TikTok ... revealing last week that she's been dating someone for the past year or so.