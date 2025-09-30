Kim Kardashian Opens Up About North West's Style and What Made Daughter Say 'This Isn't Me'

Instagram

"She has a really unique style," the mother of four said, before sharing how much North has taught her about fashion.

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her eldest daughter North West's fashion.

In a new TikTok video with Complex Style, the 44-year-old mom of four opened up about North's evolving style and what her daughter has taught Kim about finding her own.

"She teaches me a lot," Kim said.

"She has a really unique style," she continued. "She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves. It's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

North has been paving her way in the fashion industry, from sitting courtside at basketball games, appearances in campaigns and photoshoots, and a front-row presence at fashion weeks, Kim and Kanye's daughter uses every opportunity to show off her style.

While the 12-year-old is known for her maximalist and streetwear aesthetic, Kim revealed there was a time she tried out a different look.

"All of her friends were getting really girly outfits, and she tried it with me once. And she wore something that was really girly," Kim recalled.

"And she was like, 'Whoa, wait, this isn't me. I just get that I love dressing a little bit more tomboy-ish,'" she added. "And she loves her T-shirts and her jerseys and her jorts."

Kim said North tried out the "girly" look for a while, but ultimately decided it was not who she was.

"She tried it for a good week, to be like, girly or wear what the kids, you know, her friends were wearing. And then she realized quick, like, 'This isn’t me,' and I love that for her."

North often makes headlines for her daring choices. In August, she showed off a goth-inspired outfit while at her first Venice Film Festival with Kim.

The daughter of Kim and Kanye West wore a gray and white pinstriped dress with a black lace lining. It was held together by giant safety pins and was paired with black chunky boots. She also had her electric blue hair tied back in ponytails.

Later in the week, the mother and daughter duo were spotted in Rome, where North donned a corset, a miniskirt and a dermal piercing on her finger. The look caused controversy, with fans criticizing Kim for allowing the piercing.

"She's 12. Wtf is Kim doing?!" one user wrote.